No, Dave Franco Has Not Been Asked to Play Luigi Mangione…Yet

The Sundance Film Festival is officially underway in Park City, Utah. So far, Jennifer Lopez got a standing ovation for her latest film, Kiss of the Spider Woman, and surprised club-goers with a performance at TAO; Mr. Dua Lipa…looked really handsome; and Real Housewife of Salt Lake City and self-appointed “Queen of Sundance” Lisa Barlow hawked her tequila.

Meanwhile, a favorite Hollywood husband and wife, Alison Brie and Dave Franco, are being praised for Together, a gory love story in which they star as a married couple who encounter a supernatural entity in the woods. According to Variety, the film “kept the packed audience hooting, hollering and yelling ‘Oh shit!’ at many of the gory, surprising set pieces” during the midnight screening on Sunday. Basically, it’s killing.