No, Dave Franco Has Not Been Asked to Play Luigi Mangione…Yet

"I have never received more texts in my life about anything," the actor told The Hollywood Reporter about everyone telling him he looks like Mangione.

By Audra Heinrichs  |  January 27, 2025 | 9:40am
The Sundance Film Festival is officially underway in Park City, Utah. So far, Jennifer Lopez got a standing ovation for her latest film, Kiss of the Spider Woman, and surprised club-goers with a performance at TAO; Mr. Dua Lipa…looked really handsome; and Real Housewife of Salt Lake City and self-appointed “Queen of Sundance” Lisa Barlow hawked her tequila.

Meanwhile, a favorite Hollywood husband and wife, Alison Brie and Dave Franco, are being praised for Together, a gory love story in which they star as a married couple who encounter a supernatural entity in the woods. According to Variety, the film “kept the packed audience hooting, hollering and yelling ‘Oh shit!’ at many of the gory, surprising set pieces” during the midnight screening on Sunday. Basically, it’s killing.


Of course, the pair have also made the press rounds while at the festival, and fortunately, one brave journalist at The Hollywood Reporter asked the question that’s been on all of our lips of late: Has anyone approached Franco about portraying Luigi Mangione onscreen?

“I have never received more texts in my life about anything,” Franco answered. “Anyone who has my phone number has reached out about it.”

Unfortunately, none of those texts have been official offers to play the 26-year-old who stands accused of shooting and killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, according to Franco. However, Brie added that “everyone” in their lives thinks her husband is his doppelgänger and could play him, so, there’s still a shot (thank you, I’ll be here all week). I have to note that Franco has worn a lot of maroon (reminiscent of this) while at the festival…

Is Franco a little old for the role? Maybe. Would any project be a bit premature given Mangione has yet to go to trial? Definitely. Still, the possibility of a sympathetic biopic that offers Mangione the hero treatment and prompts other millionaire and billionaire CEOs to pearl clutch is a fun—albeit wildly illogical—thought in these exceedingly hellish times.

  • A certain side of the internet (Boomers) did not appreciate that Jimmy Carter joke during Timothee Chalamet‘s second time hosting Saturday Night Live. At least his singing wasn’t totally offensive. [Page Six]
  • Sinéad O’Connor’s final instruction to her children in the event of her death: “Milk” her wealth “for what it’s worth.” Legend. [People]
  • A queer dramedy starring Lily Gladstone and Bowen Yang? I’m so seated the theater is already asking me to leave. [The Hollywood Reporter]
  • Not Oscar-nominated actor Fernanda Torres participating in a recently resurfaced blackface skit from 2008…[Daily Mail]
  • Serious question: Who is actually going to Katy Perry‘s tour? I look forward to finding out. [Variety]
  • One Direction is rumored to reunite at the Brit Awards in honor of Liam Payne. [Just Jared]
  • Oh, and the Chiefs are—once again—going to the Super Bowl. Travis Kelce (and his confounding haircut) was cringe; Tree Paine let Taylor Swift hug Brittany Mahomes in public again; and MAGA just keeps on winning. Blah, blah, blah. [Us Weekly]

 
