Serially Accused Sexual Predator Says He’s Going to ‘Protect’ Women ‘Whether They Like It or Not’

On Wednesday, a 28th woman—Swiss model Beatrice Keul—publicly accused Donald Trump of sexual misconduct, recounting a 1993 incident in which Trump allegedly groped her. Just hours after the Daily Mail published Keul’s allegation, Trump took the stage at a Wisconsin rally, directed his unfocused gaze at the camera, and seemingly addressed American women directly. “I told women I will be their protector,” he said, reiterating what’s inexplicably become his go-to refrain in the final stretch of the campaign trail, as he faces a nagging gender gap among voters.

“‘Sir, please don’t say that,'” Trump recounted his advisers saying. “Well, I’m going to do it whether the women like it or not.”

He ranted for a little while about what he says he’ll protect women from—like “migrants coming in” and “foreign countries that want to hit us with missiles and lots of other things”—then asked the crowd, “Is there any woman in this stadium that wants to be protected by the president?”