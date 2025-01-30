Stop Teasing Me, Harris Dickinson

If you’re anything like me and remain in mourning over Babygirl‘s Oscar snubs, then this Harris Dickinson profile from The Hollywood Reporter is a welcome read. Given that the East London actor went from breakout to bonafide star in 2024, due largely to his roles in The Iron Claw, Blitz, and, of course, Babygirl, us Dickheads knew a cover story was only a matter of time.

In the piece, Dickinson opens up about living in the East Village while filming Babygirl (“My cortisol was so high that I felt like I was going to explode.”); maintaining a firm grip on reality amid his newfound fame (“I’m doing this very public-facing stuff where I get picked up by drivers and treated very nicely, and then there’s this other part of my life where I’m getting on the Tube in East London and someone spits on my shoe whilst eating a burger.”); and his home (“It was modest, but it became my focus and this very grounding thing for me.”) It’s all very wholesome.

Then, the conversation turned to the forthcoming (and heavily buzzed-about) series of Beatles biopics directed by Sam Mendes. The director inked a four-film deal with Sony to tell the tale of the band—from breakout to breakup in the 1970s—with one movie dedicated to each member. It’s long been rumored that Paul Mescal would play Paul McCartney, Joseph Quinn would take on George Harrison, and Barry Keoghan would portray Ringo Starr. Dickinson, of course, would then be John Lennon. Can you imagine?

Unfortunately, he didn’t confirm the casting (a contract likely prohibits that) and continued to play coy, answering: “OK, my comment is that I think it would be a brilliant opportunity to play John Lennon, and to work with Sam and everyone else mentioned. Yeah, I don’t know. It would be splendid.” Hmmm. Meanwhile, Ridley Scott already outted Mescal as McCartney during the Gladiator II press run, as did Starr with Keoghan, and Bret Easton Ellis with Quinn.

So, come on. Who’s going to confirm Dickinson since he so rudely won’t? Halina Reijn? Nicole Kidman? Do us all a solid here.