“Tom Sandoval, shit thing to do after a shitty thing you already did," Scheana Shay said on Instagram in regards to the lawsuit. "Like, what are you thinking?”

By Audra Heinrichs  |  July 18, 2024 | 2:02pm
Tom Sandoval Is Suing Ariana Madix for *Checks Notes* Looking at His Phone

On Wednesday, Tom Sandoval filed a civil lawsuit in Los Angeles court accusing his ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, of invading his privacy when she “obtained access” to his phone last March which led to her discovering that he was cheating on her with their former cast mate and friend, Rachel Leviss. Madix, the suit states, did not have Sandoval’s “authorization or permission” to look at his phone or to watch the explicit videos he’d recorded of Leviss notably without her consent or knowledge.

The suit, which also claims Madix made copies of the explicit content and sent them to Leviss and unnamed others, comes just months after Leviss filed her own suit. In February 2024, Leviss sued both Sandoval and Madix for eavesdropping, revenge porn, and invasion of privacy. In the filing, she claimed she was a “victim of the predatory and dishonest behavior of an older man,” and alleged that not only did Sandoval take a screen recording of an intimate FaceTime conversation “without her knowledge or consent,” but that the recordings were “distributed, disseminated, and discussed publicly by a scorned woman [Madix] seeking vengeance.” Last week, a judge upheld Leviss’ revenge porn allegation against both Sandoval and Madix, ruling that her claims could advance to a jury trial despite the latter parties’ countersuits and Madix’s denial of dissemination.

Now, Sandoval is taking action of his own against Madix “in order to ensure a fair and just determination of responsibility among all parties involved,” his attorney, Matthew Geragos told Us Weekly.“We filed a cross-complaint on behalf of Mr. Sandoval. This customary legal action was crucial to ensure that liability, if any, is fairly distributed based on the actual level of involvement and fault of each party. We aim to resolve this legal dispute with upmost [sic] respect towards all parties involved.” So, basically, Sandoval is still just trying to get even with Madix, who’s since seen little but success since #Scandoval via multiple opportunities like competing on Dancing With the Stars, starring in Chicago on Broadway, and hosting Love Island.

“It is abhorrent that Tom Sandoval continues to torment Ms. Madix. From engaging in an illicit affair that shattered her home and stability, to months of emotional warfare and now this attempt to further shirk personal responsibility for the effects his actions have had on her and her emotional wellbeing,” Madix’s attorney Jordan Susman told the Hollywood Reporter. “Mr. Sandoval knows full well what sort of privileges he and Ms. Madix shared in regard to their personal communication devices. If he or his mistress had their way, it would be illegal for someone to discover their spouse or significant other was having an affair.”

“For Mr. Sandoval to go from begging Ms. Madix for forgiveness to blaming her for his wrongdoing speaks for itself,” Susman continued. “Even months after The New York Times branded Mr. Sandoval ‘the most hated man in America,’ he has clearly learned nothing and believes it necessary to continue torturing Ms. Madix in a vain effort to rehabilitate his image. Ms. Madix is confident that a jury will see through this latest ploy and dismiss his frivolous claims.”

Meanwhile, several Vanderpump Rules cast mates have made their own thoughts known since the suit.

“I keep getting messages about this lawsuit. I know you’re all waiting for me to weigh in, so here’s what I have to say,” Scheana Shay said in a video shared via her Instagram Story on Wednesday. “Tom Sandoval, shit thing to do after a shitty thing you already did. Like, what are you thinking?”

“Authorized permission…interesting choice of words pal,” Katie Maloney wrote in an Instagram comment. “Anyways, you fucking suck dude.” She also responded to a fan who commented, “wonder if he had ‘authorized permission’ to screen record the video in the first place.” Maloney wrote: “Riiiiiight. No he didn’t but he did share his phone pass code with his partner at the time. Mans  confused about how that bit works I guess.”

On Thursday, TMZ reported that Maloney and Madix were also sued by their former colleague, Penny Davidi Borsuk, who claims they reneged on a business agreement pertaining to their sandwich shop, Something About Her.

Anyone else thinking that it’s really a damn shame the Emmy-nominated series isn’t filming right now?

 
