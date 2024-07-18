Tom Sandoval Is Suing Ariana Madix for *Checks Notes* Looking at His Phone

On Wednesday, Tom Sandoval filed a civil lawsuit in Los Angeles court accusing his ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, of invading his privacy when she “obtained access” to his phone last March which led to her discovering that he was cheating on her with their former cast mate and friend, Rachel Leviss. Madix, the suit states, did not have Sandoval’s “authorization or permission” to look at his phone or to watch the explicit videos he’d recorded of Leviss notably without her consent or knowledge.

The suit, which also claims Madix made copies of the explicit content and sent them to Leviss and unnamed others, comes just months after Leviss filed her own suit. In February 2024, Leviss sued both Sandoval and Madix for eavesdropping, revenge porn, and invasion of privacy. In the filing, she claimed she was a “victim of the predatory and dishonest behavior of an older man,” and alleged that not only did Sandoval take a screen recording of an intimate FaceTime conversation “without her knowledge or consent,” but that the recordings were “distributed, disseminated, and discussed publicly by a scorned woman [Madix] seeking vengeance.” Last week, a judge upheld Leviss’ revenge porn allegation against both Sandoval and Madix, ruling that her claims could advance to a jury trial despite the latter parties’ countersuits and Madix’s denial of dissemination.

Now, Sandoval is taking action of his own against Madix “in order to ensure a fair and just determination of responsibility among all parties involved,” his attorney, Matthew Geragos told Us Weekly.“We filed a cross-complaint on behalf of Mr. Sandoval. This customary legal action was crucial to ensure that liability, if any, is fairly distributed based on the actual level of involvement and fault of each party. We aim to resolve this legal dispute with upmost [sic] respect towards all parties involved.” So, basically, Sandoval is still just trying to get even with Madix, who’s since seen little but success since #Scandoval via multiple opportunities like competing on Dancing With the Stars, starring in Chicago on Broadway, and hosting Love Island.