Trump Ends Funding for HIV/AIDS Prevention Program That’s Saved 26 Million Lives

Within a week of assuming office, Donald Trump’s presidency is already poised to kill people around the world—likely in devastating numbers.

Last week, Trump signed an executive order to immediately halt all foreign aid except for Israel and Egypt for at least 90 days. And on Monday, the New York Times reported that this included a pause on all funding for PEPFAR (President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief), the global health program established by George W. Bush in 2003 to distribute HIV/AIDS medications in poorer countries around the world. The U.S. State Department credits the program with saving 26 million lives since its inception, as well as preventing millions of infections.

Per the Times, not only does Trump appear to be pausing funding for the program, but internally, federal workers suspect PEPFAR will be shuttered altogether. On Monday, global officials and health organizations were told PEPFAR data systems would shut down at 6 p.m. ET, and all employees were advised to save key documents and data before losing access indefinitely. This “prompted speculation that the program would not resume,” the Times notes. The Trump administration also alerted all federal employees that, effective immediately, they can no longer communicate with anyone at the World Health Organization (WHO)—this includes being on the same email chains or the same Zoom calls.

All of this is a significant departure from the first Trump presidency, which didn’t politicize PEPFAR, nor did it freeze any interactions with WHO workers.