JD Vance Says Germany Needs to Be Nicer to Its Neo-Nazi Party

Welcome back to Barf Bag, a subscriber-exclusive column.

We’re four weeks into the second Donald Trump administration and while the racism and xenophobia have been off the charts, Vice President JD Vance is trying his best to make it even more noxious.

To recap what Trump-Vance have been doing on the mass deportation front: The administration said in January that, for the first time in more than a decade, it would allow Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection to enter hospitals, schools, and churches to arrest undocumented people. It has already sent nonviolent deportees to the notorious wartime prison at the Guantanamo Bay military base. The administration claimed, without providing proof, that the men were “criminal alien murderers, rapists, child predators and gangsters.” And it may divert funds from other agencies to help pay for all these deportations.

This is the context in which we must consider a little address from JD.