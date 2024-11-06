New Yorkers Say ‘Yes’ to Abortion Rights

New Yorkers overwhelmingly voted to pass Proposition 1, an equal rights amendment that will enshrine a right to abortion in the state’s constitution. Obviously, New York is a very blue state where abortion is already legal for up to 24 weeks (it’s still legal after that but dependent on the health of the fetus or pregnant person). This measure will ensure abortion remains a protected procedure should a drastic change happen in control of the state government and a future legislature tries to pass a ban.

With close to 50% of the vote in, Proposition 1 passed by a margin of 68% to 32%, according to NBC News.

“Tonight is a monumental victory for all New Yorkers,” Sasha Ahuja, Campaign Director of New Yorkers for Equal Rights, said in a statement. “Our state constitution will now protect our reproductive freedoms, including abortion, and protect every New Yorker from government discrimination, regardless of gender, age, ethnicity, pregnancy status, disability status, or whether someone is LGBT.”

In the weeks leading up to Election Day, the campaign to vote “Yes” on Prop 1, New Yorkers for Equal Rights, faced a few controversies, which made some nervous that not enough New Yorkers knew about Proposition 1, let alone knew to vote “Yes.” According to a report from Politico, the campaign was accused of fumbling voter outreach and mismanaging their funds. Gov. Kathy Hochul (D), who previously supported the campaign and pledged to help raise $20 million to get the message out, recently told her reporters that her office was “stepping in now to provide assistance because it is apparently necessary.”

However, Sen. Liz Krueger (D), who introduced Prop 1 in 2022 after Roe v. Wade was overturned, told WNYC-FM that “I believe it is the responsibility of the State Party to push on ballot initiatives. And while I am glad that the Governor…is saying now they’re trying to do something, but we’ve been urging them to do something for a year.”

It also didn’t help that the anti-Prop 1 group, Coalition to Protect Kids NY, launched a very well-funded disinformation campaign to try and confuse voters. They lied that the measure would let illegal immigrants vote and allow kids to get surgeries without parental consent—a clear anti-trans scaremongering tactic that far-right groups across the country have used to convince people to vote against abortion rights measures. Luckily, it didn’t work.

Regardless, Prop 1 passed, and New York can remain an oasis of reproductive care and abortion access. A win is a win!