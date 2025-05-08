A Real Housewife Just Became a Trump Appointee

This week, a new Trump appointee was named. While this hardly seems like news given we’ve all sadly become used to bumbling buffoons in positions of power thanks to our current president, trust me: you want to know about this one.

Siggy Flicker, of reality television fame—more specifically, the Real Housewives of New Jersey and Why Am I Still Single?!—was handpicked by President Trump alongside 11 other individuals to sit on the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum’s board of trustees, the museum announced on May 5. Flicker and her fellow appointees replaced former President Biden’s picks, who Trump fired in April—the first time a president has fired board appointees before their term was up.