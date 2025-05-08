A Real Housewife Just Became a Trump Appointee

Somewhere (probably in Florida), Ramona Singer is seething.

By Audra Heinrichs  |  May 8, 2025 | 5:30pm
Photo: Getty Images CelebritiesEntertainmentPolitics
This week, a new Trump appointee was named. While this hardly seems like news given we’ve all sadly become used to bumbling buffoons in positions of power thanks to our current president, trust me: you want to know about this one.

Siggy Flicker, of reality television fame—more specifically, the Real Housewives of New Jersey and Why Am I Still Single?!—was handpicked by President Trump alongside 11 other individuals to sit on the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum’s board of trustees, the museum announced on May 5. Flicker and her fellow appointees replaced former President Biden’s picks, who Trump fired in April—the first time a president has fired board appointees before their term was up.

“President Trump…Thank you for the privilege (and) honor to represent and NEVER FORGET,” Flicker wrote of the new gig in an Instagram post. What are Flicker’s credentials?For those who tuned in to the RHONJ during Flicker’s short tenure, you already know that her father escaped the Holocaust and became a lecturer at Stern College for Women and Queens College. In addition to starring on reality television, Flicker’s worked as a matchmaker and podcaster. And hey, while we’ve got her dossier in hand, here are a few other fun facts: Flicker is besties with Alina Habba, Trump’s attorney-turned-advisor, and her stepson, Tyler Campanella, whom she shares with husband Michael Campanella, was arrested for his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots!

In April 2024, Campanella was indicted on five misdemeanor charges in connection with the insurrection, according to NBC News and News12 Long Island. How was he traced to the scene of the crime, you ask? Well, the short answer is: Flicker, herself. The new appointee posted photos taken inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, along with the caption: “I love patriots so much. Stay safe Tyler. We love you,” according to the FBI. She also added a “Stop the Steal” hashtag, for good measure. Campanella was also caught on video wearing a QAnon flag as a cape and entering Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s suite. Smart!

As I’ve said for the better part of a decade: all roads lead back to Bravo. Can you imagine how jealous Ramona Singer is right now?

