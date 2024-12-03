Alex Consani, 1st Trans Model of the Year, Thanks the Black Trans Women Who Came Before Her

It’s a bleak time for pretty much everyone who isn’t a cis, straight white man in this country — and the world — right now, but Monday night’s 2024 Fashion Awards, hosted by the British Fashion Council, came with a glimmer of hope. Alex Consani, 21, became the first transgender model to be named Model of the Year. At an increasingly dire time for trans rights in the U.S., Consani used her acceptance speech to thank the Black trans women who she credits with paving the way for her.

“I am the first trans woman to win this award,” Consani said. “But I can’t accept this award without thanking those who came before me, specifically the Black trans women who really fought for the space I’m in today … Dominique Jackson, Connie Fleming, Aaron Rose Phillips, and countless more who fought for the space that allowed me to flourish today.”

“Now, more than ever, it’s an important conversation that should be had about how to truly support and uplift one another within this industry, especially those who have been made to feel insignificant,” she continued. “Because change is more than possible — it’s needed.”

Her powerful speech comes at a time when violence against trans people, particularly trans women, continues to surge. At the end of last month, the Trans Murder Monitoring Project reported that at least 350 trans and gender-diverse people were murdered over the last year alone, with trans people of color and specifically Black trans women disproportionately represented. Dehumanizing political attacks on trans people have only put them at greater risk of violence.

Consani’s achievement has since been applauded by fellow stars of the fashion industry, including Rihanna and Julia Fox. But fellow model Anok Yai — the first Black model since Naomi Campbell to open for Prada — reacted slightly differently. On Monday night, Yai posted the infamous 2009 photo of Kanye West interrupting Taylor Swift at the VMAs as she received the award for Best Female Video, declaring that Beyoncé should have won. The timing of Yai’s post suggested she may disagree with Consani receiving the award, but Yai later posted an explanation on Twitter: “If you have seen the effort that I’ve seen Alex put in; you would understand how proud I am of her. But Alex can be proud and I can be exhausted at the same time. It doesn’t take away how much love we have for each other.”

Consani, who became the first trans woman in history to walk the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in October, has often used her rapidly growing platform to advocate for trans people. In November, speaking at the Teen Vogue Summit, Consani criticized the fashion industry for remaining a hostile place for models like her. “The more I work, the more I see the lack of representation we need. It pushes me to work harder,” she said. “I’m friends with a lot of women who are amazing at their job, but they’re pushed to the side. … I’m happy that my voice is being heard when we talk about the need for change.”

As its name would suggest, Model of the Year is pretty much the most prestigious award for models, and past winners have included Campbell, Bella Hadid, and Kaia Gerber. Also on Monday night, ASAP Rocky received the Cultural Innovator Award, Issa Rae received the Pandora Leader of Change Award, and Tom Ford received the Outstanding Achievement Award. Sounds like one hell of a Monday!