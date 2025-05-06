In Case You Missed It, There Was a Protest at the Met Gala (Again)

It wouldn’t be the Met Gala without a parade of very pretty people, a protest, and a heap of hypocrisy. And as the internet went wild for Rihanna’s third pregnancy reveal, scores of pro-Palestine protesters got about as close as they could to those immortal steps.

Within Our Lifetime, a Palestinian-led community organization in New York City, marched through Central Park on Monday evening toward the museum and, according to their tweets, stationed a block away at 82nd and Madison.

“The MET is tied to genocide in every way possible,” the group tweeted. “Celebrities continue to flaunt their extreme wealth and materialism as not a single food or aid truck has entered Gaza for two months, leading to mass starvation of the Palestinian people.”

This is the second year in a row that anti-genocide protestors have made an appearance at the Met Gala, though not a single celebrity—even those who’ve been vocal about their support for Palestinians since the events of October 7, 2023—extended support via social media or otherwise. According to the NYPD, no arrests were made, but there were multiple reports of clashes with pro-Israel protestors and police officers near the museum. As one video shows, one protester with the group managed to reach the entry and waved a Palestinian flag.