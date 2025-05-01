Elon Musk, Who Wants to Ban Remote Work, Is Now Working Remotely for Trump

Now that Elon Musk has successfully destroyed the U.S. government and lined his pockets with billions in government contracts to his companies, he’s seemingly grown bored, or tired of Trump administration officials hating his dumb jokes, or people on the internet being very, very mean to him. So, as of this week, he’s (physically) vacated the White House and is reportedly set to significantly scale back his DOGE duties starting this month. This means he’ll, ahem, begin working remotely—you know, the same thing he banned for all other federal employees.

“Instead of meeting with him in person, I’m talking to him on the phone, but it’s the same net effect,” White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles told the New York Post on Wednesday. “He’s not out of it altogether. He’s just not physically present as much as he was.” Now, if Musk were a career civil servant, an arrangement like this would be prohibited. Of course, if anything, Musk is living proof that you could show up to “work” in an office every day and not get a lick of work done: This is a man whose White House office had a giant TV screen and consoles set up for him to play video games.

Musk and Trump’s return to office order implemented in February has since been an unmitigated disaster, with particular harm inflicted on veterans working remotely in the Department of Veterans Affairs, as well as the Department of Agriculture, where many employees work on-site across the country. Thousands of workers who have been effectively serving their communities, as well as a range of vulnerable groups like domestic violence victims, have been forced out by this order. But not Musk! Must be nice.