I did not see the film M3GAN when it came out in 2022, nor did I see its sequel earlier this year. However, I am in the midst of a Girls rewatch, and care deeply about the actors on it (none of whom got a fair shake when it first came out) so, as such, I follow Allison Williams pretty closely. That means that I know she knows Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, which created ChatGPT, a detail she revealed earlier this summer in a Guardian profile during the M3GAN 2.0 press tour. (Altman apparently connected her to a robotics expert while she was researching her M3GAN role.)

If you’re like, why does Marnie Michaels know the guy setting obscene amounts of money on fire to produce something that is, at best, slightly more useful than Google and, at worst, actively making the entire internet-enabled population dumber, there are a lot of possible answers. If we’re sticking with the parallel 2025 Girls universe, the answer is that Booth Jonathan would absolutely be producing AI “art” today. IRL, Williams has a history of being connected to random internet hot shots—she was married to Funny or Die founder Ricky Van Veen for four years (it was a very “siblings or dating” situation). She also went to Yale, so has been in contact with rich nerds for decades.

In any case, Williams looooves ChatGPT. It was the primary focus of her appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers about a month ago, and for whatever reason, over the weekend, she posted a clip on Instagram of her revealing to Meyers the depths of her “relationship” with the large language model.

“I use it all the time for things, and I finally was like, can you write a few paragraphs of what you think you know about me,” Williams said. But she was not seeking something mildly interesting, like, say, what pithy feminist bloggers might think of her (one of the few nepo babies with a good perspective on their privilege—for example). No, she was just asking ChatGPT what it thinks of her based on her questions; it has “no idea that I’m anyone that would be accessible on the internet,” she said.