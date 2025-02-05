Another State Wants to Criminalize, Classify Abortion Pills as Controlled Substances

In October, Louisiana became the first state in the nation to enact a law classifying the most common abortion pills, mifepristone and misoprostol, as “controlled substances,” making their possession a crime for most people. Since then, Texas introduced a near-identical bill in January, and Indiana also introduced a bill to make it a misdemeanor to prescribe or possess medication abortion. And on Tuesday, Idaho’s state House Health and Welfare Committee voted unanimously to introduce their own version.

State Rep. Jordan Redman’s (R) bill adds mifepristone and misoprostol to the state’s Schedule IV controlled substances list. Unlawfully manufacturing or delivering Schedule IV substances is a felony punishable with three years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine in Idaho. And the bill’s text isn’t yet available, so it’s unclear if it includes exceptions for individuals who are pregnant and imminently about to take the pills. (Louisiana’s law provides this exception.)