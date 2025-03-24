As We Near the End, Who’s Leaving ‘The White Lotus’ in a Body Bag?
Friends, we are six episodes into our eight-episode stay at The White Lotus Thailand, meaning we’ll soon find out who fired off those first-episode rounds and who, unfortunately, received them.
After Sunday night’s episode, it’s clear that tension is mounting (and in some horrific cases, being released via brotherly hand jobs) and someone is going to lose it real soon. Will Chelsea’s superstition about the rule of three prove real? Will Timothy act on his violent fantasies? Will Laurie snark her way into an early grave? Guns seem pretty easy to come by in Thailand, but the question remains whose hands the gun (or guns?) will be in come season’s end? Here are my thoughts on each character’s likelihood of killing or being killed.
Timothy Ratliff
Kill?: Considering how ¾ of this season has been prolonged shots of Jason Isaac’s icy blue eyes as he contemplates his character’s own death or fantasizes about committing familicide, it isn’t hard to picture him as the killer. Of course, he doesn’t currently know he no longer has the gun he stole from Gaitok—so he might have to get more creative about his demise. Can you overdose on Lorazepam?
Or Be Killed?: Again, we keep seeing him fantasize about his own death—so much so, that I almost doubt he’ll be the one who pulls the trigger. Feels a little too on the nose.
Ultimate odds (of killing or being killed): I wouldn’t be shocked for Timothy to return to the vast ocean as a droplet of water, but it wouldn’t be that satisfying. 80%
Victoria Ratliff
