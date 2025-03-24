As We Near the End, Who’s Leaving ‘The White Lotus’ in a Body Bag?

ever since I’ve tasted life with an in-unit washer dryer#WhiteLotus

pic.twitter.com/bIYmFYgQ1B

— T (@teewatterss) March 24, 2025

Kill?: Victoria might want to kill her daughter for deciding to leave the Raleigh-Durham zip code for a full year to live inside a monastery, but she doesn’t seem like a woman capable of actual murder. I’m frankly surprised at her ability to unscrew the child-safety caps from her prescription pill bottles. As she said in this episode, “At this age, I’m not meant to live an uncomfortable life.” I think it’s fair to assume that she’d avoid committing murder simply because of the discomfort of prison.

Or Be Killed?: She literally admitted to her soon-to-be bankrupt husband that she’d rather die than not be wealthy, soo…

Ultimate odds (of killing or being killed): Victoria is so unlikable you almost want her to kick the can one way or another, but unfortunately these types of women tend to have things work out for them in the end. 45%

Saxon Ratliff

The way he’s looking at his brother after what happened the night before took me out, I’m sorry 😂😅😂 #WhiteLotus #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/p4nQFkFjHu — Liv (@stevenrogered) March 24, 2025

Kill?: It doesn’t seem like Saxon is equipped in any way to face the incestuous demons that lie within him. And what do emotionally immature men turn towards when they can’t confront their own selves? Typically violence. Let’s hope the handjob from his brother doesn’t evolve into a handgun turned against him.

Or Be Killed?: “Gary’s” dubious dinner party invitation after finding out Chloe hooked up with Saxon isn’t sitting well with me.

Ultimate odds (of killing or being killed): There would be something karmic about Saxon managing to make hooking up with his brother the least of his worries by either killing someone or being killed. I’m marking his murder involvement as slightly elevated. 65%

Lachlan Ratliff

If I send you this it means I just remembered something I should have forgotten. 😳 #WhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/1pBVf8HD0V — the other KC (@iamtheotherkc) March 24, 2025



Kill?: Mr. Magician over here had his innocence violently ripped from him this week. A formative sexual experience being a threesome with your brother feels like a death of its own kind. I don’t think he’s going to be capable of murder after that. Not this season at least. ??????

Or Be Killed?: For a lot of reasons, I’d limit time with his older brother for the remainder of the vacation.

Ultimate odds (of killing or being killed): Feels low; 15%.

Piper Ratliff

pic.twitter.com/vM5Ow9OMOL — out of context the white lotus (@oocwhitelotus) March 4, 2025

Kill?: Like her younger brother, I don’t think Piper has the killer instinct in her. Her biggest opp is her mom and she can just put her in a non-lethal coma by spouting some socialism-lite philosophies about believing in universal healthcare or something.

Or Be Killed?: Unless this monastery is in fact some sort of death-sex cult that Victoria is so convinced it is, I think Piper is fine.

Ultimate odds (of killing or being killed): Also feels low; 5%.

Jaclyn

Kill?: Seeing how pissed off she is at Kate and (especially) Laurie, maybe she’ll throw that 20-pound Barbra Streisand autobiography at one of their heads and knock them out…permanently. She’d certainly get the attention she’s been craving!

Or Be Killed?: Jaclyn seems safe in this department unless Valentin has some Russian super spy ex-girlfriend out for blood.

Ultimate odds (of killing or being killed): We’d witness Jaclyn’s ego death before her involvement in an actual one. Not holding my breath. 10%.

Kate

Out of the trio, she might be the worst I think. This bitch has been taking notes and spilling selective tea to rile up the other two the entire time lmaoo #WhiteLotus [image or embed] — Daily Bravo 💌 (@bravodailymail.bsky.social) March 23, 2025 at 9:52 PM

Kill?: Murder would be wayyyyyy too confrontational for Ms. “one person’s fake is another person’s good manners” Kate.

Or Be Killed?: She does seem like the sort of person who would be getting actively stabbed and start apologizing to her murderer for inconveniencing them.

Ultimate odds (of killing or being killed): Very low—Kate’s got God on her side, remember? 5%

Laurie

pic.twitter.com/HYWEYAQmmT — out of context the white lotus (@oocwhitelotus) March 5, 2025

Kill?: Uhm, if you mean killing on the dance floor then yes!! Otherwise, I don’t think Laurie will be wielding a gun.

Or Be Killed?: I am wary of her pissing off Valentin and his band of brothers.

Ultimate odds (of killing or being killed): Of all the gal pals, Laurie’s chances of being involved in the final murder are the highest. 30%

Belinda

pic.twitter.com/u5QZWnpaLV — out of context the white lotus (@oocwhitelotus) March 17, 2025

Kill?: I would hate to see the Thai romcom Belinda’s living in to get interrupted by her murdering someone. Obviously, her opp is “Gary” aka Greg, but she seems more interested in avoiding him than assassinating him. I like to think that Belinda is too wise to get involved in such carnage, but perhaps she picks up a gun to protect her son.

Or Be Killed?: Speaking of her son, we know that he is safe from the first episode. But he’s also immediately worried that his mom is in danger. It would be a huge fucking bummer if his instincts were correct because of 1) how beloved Belinda is but also 2) it means the answer was sort of revealed from the get-go. She just needs to not end up at Gary’s dinner party.

Ultimate odds (of killing or being killed): Pains me to say this, but on the higher end of the spectrum. 75%

Gaitok

actively searching for his stolen gun and still stops to watch Mook, the man’s down BAD#WhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/8JY5aPrWlR — T (@teewatterss) March 17, 2025

Kill?: Well, the world’s worst employee has a pistol back in his possession, so that’s not great news for anyone—monkey or human—that crosses his path or spooks him. He doesn’t have much motivation to kill anyone but this is a man destined to fumble his newfound responsibility. I think it’s less that he has a “killer instinct” and more that he might be “incidentally a killer.”

Or Be Killed?: I’d be sad to see Gaitok meet an untimely demise. I’m so charmed by him. But he has severely endangered the resort twice in a week by letting in a robber and letting a guest steal his gun. I have no doubt that he’d somehow end up in the line of gunfire in some sort of failed act of slapstick heroism.

Ultimate odds (of killing or being killed): Like a moth to a light, Gaitok is to danger. 85%

Mook

pic.twitter.com/MFk02oSOVE — out of context the white lotus (@oocwhitelotus) March 17, 2025

Kill?: The idea of lovely Mook getting her hands on a gun and firing off a few rounds at her workplace would be a shocking twist. I’m open to it.

Or Be Killed?: I cannot begin to imagine how much worse Gaitok would be at his job if somehow Mook was killed.

Ultimate odds (of killing or being killed): Very low. 5%

Valentin

I know Valentin is evil and was likely in on the robbery but I don’t care honestly pic.twitter.com/qFfVejM7CT — ‏ً (@furyofthegodz) March 17, 2025

Kill?: OK, I don’t know what Valentin’s motivation to kill would be but I keep thinking about that quick moment earlier in the season where he shows off his distinctive thigh tattoo to the ladies. Will that be something that reveals his identity as the killer? Otherwise, why take the time to admire it? Just a thought!!

Or Be Killed?: Jaclyn can’t have anyone finding out about her late-night dalliance and there’s at least one way to permanently ensure that!

Ultimate odds (of killing or being killed): Something doesn’t sit right with me about this man. 80%

Chelsea

Kill?: Chelsea is very preoccupied with the idea that Rick is her babygirl soulmate and I could see her going to extreme lengths to protect that man.

Or Be Killed?: God I hope not. She’s on my most beloved list along with Gaitok. Though she keeps reminding Rick (and us!) that bad things happen in threes and she’s already survived a robbery and a snake bite.

Ultimate odds (of killing or being killed): My (fellow) Aries queen, always at the center of the drama!! 50%

Rick

Rick gagged again in a conversation & having the most iconic facial expressions #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/okabouFE4b — Jordan. ⚔️ 🪷 💎 (@ChoiceReznikov) March 24, 2025

Kill?: Rick is literally on an Eat, Pray, Avenge My Father’s Death trip and who doesn’t love a fully realized plot?! I could see him killing someone other than Jim Hollinger though, as the twist. Maybe he relieves his new friend Frank from mortal suffering or becomes the hero of the story by offing his new frenemy, “Gary.”

Or Be Killed?: Rick is famously trying to murder one of the richest men in Thailand, which feels like a recipe for disaster.

Ultimate odds (of killing or being killed): Rick’s got the demeanor of a man destined for legal troubles. 85%

Chloe

Kill?: Chloe has seemingly struck some sort of weird deal with her old boyfriend “Gary.” Whatever went down between the two of them the day after the Full Moon party feels ominous. Why is Greg so all of a sudden eager to have her invite her new friends (and hookup buddies) to dinner? Ultimately, though, she doesn’t strike me as a woman interested in getting too messy and murder is, of course, famously messy.

Or Be Killed?: Nothing ruins the vibe more than Chloe constantly reminding us that she thinks Gary is capable of killing her. Because, as we all know, he literally is and he literally has.

Ultimate odds (of killing or being killed): A true neutral. 50%

Greg/Gary

Kill?: Obviously the man has an appetite for murder and is hiding in the bushes to scare Belinda, which could have killed her from shock!!! But it does seem like a stupid move to enact another murder in the country that is harboring you from the legal ramifications of the last murder you helped commit. Of course, Greg is famously stupid.

Or Be Killed?: God, if you’re reading this blog, please hear my prayers.

Ultimate odds (of killing or being killed): Just for manifestation sake of him getting offed: 100%

Sritala

Sritala is such a Diva… I LOVE HER so much pic.twitter.com/bcNgWOzI6M — LaLa Drona (@JaviTrulove) March 3, 2025

Kill?: Will Sritala murder Fabian for trying to steal her thunder while she’s away from the resort? Possibly…

Or Be Killed?: I think Sritala, though flattered by Rick, is wisening up to his phoniness. A woman that elegant does not deserve to die!

Ultimate odds (of killing or being killed): 40%

Other People of Interest

Sritala’s bodyguards: Professional tough men who have NOT been nice to Gaitok. But how mean will they get, is the question?!

Professional tough men who have NOT been nice to Gaitok. But how mean will they get, is the question?! Fabian: Yeah he’s gonna kill….on stage.

Yeah he’s gonna kill….on stage. A monkey? : All I’m saying is they have opposable thumbs!

: All I’m saying is they have opposable thumbs! Pam: Death, the ultimate digital detox.

Even those who make it out alive from their stay at The White Lotus will still be gripped by the deadly “Western malaise” Luang Por Teera warns Timothy of. That is unless, of course, they learn anything from their time at the wellness resort. I wouldn’t hold my breath, though!