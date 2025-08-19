Aubrey Plaza Compares Grief to the Miles Teller Sci-Fi Horror Film ‘The Gorge’

It’s been just seven months since Aubrey Plaza lost her partner of 14 years, writer and director Jeff Baena. Now, the actress is publicly speaking on navigating grief for the first time. Joining Amy Poehler’s podcast, Good Hang, Plaza shared that she’s taking things one day at a time.

“Right in this very, very present moment, I feel happy to be with you,” Plaza told Poehler. “Overall, I’m here and I’m functioning. I feel really grateful to be moving through the world. I think I’m OK, but it’s like a daily struggle, obviously.”

Baena died by suicide in January. At the time, Plaza issued a joint statement with his family, calling his death an “unimaginable tragedy.” The statement continued: “We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time.” Since then, Plaza has largely remained out of the public eye save for promoting her latest film, Honey Don’t!. Fortunately, she’s found a proper comparison for navigating grief.