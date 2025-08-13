Austin Butler, in His Normal Voice, Confirmed He Was High at the Bad Bunny Concert

Ahem. Everyone, I have some rather exciting news. After much speculation that it would linger forever, Austin Butler‘s Elvis voice is officially dead. It was found unresponsive in the bathroom—just kidding. That would be a shimmy too far toward hell (even for me). As a result of said loss, and as far as I’m concerned, the Oscar-nominated actor’s likability has absolutely skyrocketed. Still a skeptic? Consider his explanation for his viral behavior at the Puerto Rico residency of his Caught Stealing co-star and friend, Bad Bunny.

In case you hadn’t seen, Butler made an appearance at the show over the weekend. And, given his relationship to the Puerto Rican singer, actor, and sexual fantasy of every third person on earth, Butler scored a spot in the famed casita—a literal house located on the B-stage. Since the residency began in July, several celebrities have been spotted in the casita—from Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem to Lebron James. Multiple fan-posted videos captured Butler leaning against the wall—arms crossed—doing his absolute best to find the beat. Well, there’s an explanation for the awkwardness that isn’t just whiteness.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Butler shared that not only did he think he’d be given the opportunity to simply disappear into the audience with all the other attendees, but he was also given an edible just before the show.

“We had lunch with [Bad Bunny] earlier in the day, and he was kind of telling us about the show, but I didn’t realize what it was going to be,” Butler told Fallon.“The actual show, how they have it structured, you have the main stage, and then I thought we were just going to be in an audience with everybody.”