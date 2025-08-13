Austin Butler, in His Normal Voice, Confirmed He Was High at the Bad Bunny Concert

"So I’m wanting to dance, but then the other voice is saying, ‘Don’t take attention away.’ So, I ended up just swaying my hips while crossing my arms,” Butler explained to Jimmy Fallon.

Ahem. Everyone, I have some rather exciting news. After much speculation that it would linger forever, Austin Butler‘s Elvis voice is officially dead. It was found unresponsive in the bathroom—just kidding. That would be a shimmy too far toward hell (even for me). As a result of said loss, and as far as I’m concerned, the Oscar-nominated actor’s likability has absolutely skyrocketed. Still a skeptic? Consider his explanation for his viral behavior at the Puerto Rico residency of his Caught Stealing co-star and friend, Bad Bunny.

In case you hadn’t seen, Butler made an appearance at the show over the weekend. And, given his relationship to the Puerto Rican singer, actor, and sexual fantasy of every third person on earth, Butler scored a spot in the famed casita—a literal house located on the B-stage. Since the residency began in July, several celebrities have been spotted in the casita—from Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem to Lebron James. Multiple fan-posted videos captured Butler leaning against the wall—arms crossed—doing his absolute best to find the beat. Well, there’s an explanation for the awkwardness that isn’t just whiteness.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Butler shared that not only did he think he’d be given the opportunity to simply disappear into the audience with all the other attendees, but he was also given an edible just before the show.

“We had lunch with [Bad Bunny] earlier in the day, and he was kind of telling us about the show, but I didn’t realize what it was going to be,” Butler told Fallon.“The actual show, how they have it structured, you have the main stage, and then I thought we were just going to be in an audience with everybody.”

He continued: “And so somebody gave me an edible right before the show, and I thought that was a good idea at the time, and so I ate the edible, and it turns out we’re in like a casita, a house, that is basically the second stage, that he comes and he’s on that stage at one point.”

What happened next, Butler said, was an experience that anyone who’s ever been high in a place they shouldn’t can certainly understand.

“So it’s like my brain’s in two movies—one is like, Benito and I had lunch earlier in the day and I’m just so proud of him… and then the other part of me is like don’t dance, because you’ll take attention away from him,” he explained. Butler’s solution? To attempt to hide himself…on a stage…at a concert attended by 18,000 people.

“So I’m like hide. My body is kind of saying hide, but then the music is so good and it’s like in my bones at that point,” he went on. “So I’m wanting to dance, but then the other voice is saying, ‘Don’t take attention away.’ So, I ended up just swaying my hips while crossing my arms. For whatever reason, every time I uncrossed my arms, I felt like I was drawing attention to myself.” Again, anyone who has ever been high in a densely populated public place can empathize.

Fallon, of course, demonstrated what a white man crossing his arms and swaying his hips simultaneously looks like, but if you’d prefer to see for yourself, watch this. Unfortunately, I’m very charmed by this whole thing—in part because it’s just refreshing to see Butler not take himself as seriously as he did for the entirety of 2022 and 2023.

Who knew all it would take for me to get the Butler hype was an edible anecdote? See, it doesn’t take much, fellas! Just be hot, funny, and friends with Bad Bunny.

