Demi Lovato’s Wedding Dress Looked Kind of Familiar
Over the weekend, Lovato married Jordan "Jutes" Lutes, and fans were obsessed with pointing out that her wedding dress resembled Miley Cyrus' wedding dress from 2018.Photo: Getty Images CelebritiesDirt BagDirt Bag
Demi Lovato got married over the weekend, and, more than anything else, ravenous fans were quick to notice that her wedding dress kind of looked like Miley Cyrus‘ wedding dress. We first caught a glimpse of Demi’s bridal style on Saturday, when Lovato donned a classic white silhouette to practice walking down the aisle with her partner Jordan “Jutes” Lutes, whom she met while recording her track “Substance” in 2022. The rehearsal was reportedly followed by a “red carpet” for taking pics with family and friends. (Don’t let the worst girl from your college dorm catch wind of this idea.) But it wasn’t until Vogue Weddings posted Lovato’s gorgeous off-the-shoulder corseted Vivienne Westwood gown on Monday that fans started manufacturing the girl-on-girl Disney drama.
View this post on Instagram
According to some overly eagle-eyed observers, Lovato’s dress bears a striking similarity to the corseted off-the-shoulder gown Cyrus wore to marry Liam Hemsworth in 2018. And obviously, wearing the same wedding dress as another Disney star would be the worst thing that could ever happen to Lovato.
But fear not, reader! They were not actually the same dress. Miley’s Vivienne Westwood dress was made-to-order, as was Demi’s custom gown. Sounds insane, but the two women actually just have similar styles. Hailey Bieber also wore a shorter version of a similar Westwood design for her rehearsal dinner.
As for Lovato’s nuptials, Demi and Jutes walked down the aisle on Sunday in Santa Barbara for an intimate ceremony with a guest list that included Paris Hilton, who reportedly did an “impromptu DJ set.” (Don’t let the worst girl from your college dorm catch wind of this idea.) To top it all off, Demi slipped into yet another Vivienne Westwood gown for the reception, this time featuring ivory satin, broken pearls, and a draped corset top.
View this post on Instagram
The moral of this story? Zillennial girlies love to slip into a corseted Vivienne Westwood gown. And who can blame them for that?
- “Gay sex.” –Rebecca Black on how she manages to keep up with herself amid the craziness of her career. [PinkNews]
- Learn from Megan Moroney: Don’t say a white band “basically invented” country music unless you want to earn an earth-shattering side eye from Shaboozey. [Page Six]
- Nick Kroll was not-so-into John Mulaney’s stand-up about his intervention. [Reddit]
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoyed a $400 dinner date in Palm Beach. [TMZ]
- Jennifer Lopez is leaving no question as to whether or not she’s moved on from the Ben Affleck drama. And good for her! [Pop Crave]
