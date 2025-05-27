Demi Lovato’s Wedding Dress Looked Kind of Familiar

View this post on Instagram

According to some overly eagle-eyed observers, Lovato’s dress bears a striking similarity to the corseted off-the-shoulder gown Cyrus wore to marry Liam Hemsworth in 2018. And obviously, wearing the same wedding dress as another Disney star would be the worst thing that could ever happen to Lovato.

But fear not, reader! They were not actually the same dress. Miley’s Vivienne Westwood dress was made-to-order, as was Demi’s custom gown. Sounds insane, but the two women actually just have similar styles. Hailey Bieber also wore a shorter version of a similar Westwood design for her rehearsal dinner.

As for Lovato’s nuptials, Demi and Jutes walked down the aisle on Sunday in Santa Barbara for an intimate ceremony with a guest list that included Paris Hilton, who reportedly did an “impromptu DJ set.” (Don’t let the worst girl from your college dorm catch wind of this idea.) To top it all off, Demi slipped into yet another Vivienne Westwood gown for the reception, this time featuring ivory satin, broken pearls, and a draped corset top.

The moral of this story? Zillennial girlies love to slip into a corseted Vivienne Westwood gown. And who can blame them for that?

