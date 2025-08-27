Lady Gaga’s Mayhem Ball Was Missing a Lot of Little Monsters
At Madison Square Garden on Friday night, Lady Gaga herself was transcendental, but I couldn't help but notice the lack of diehard or longtime fans surrounding me.Photo: Getty Images
Three years ago, Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball arrived at MetLife in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Over 55,000 neon-pink-clad guys and queers in Gaga drag filled the stadium to see the show that had been delayed not once but twice due to covid. I spent $133 on my ticket, where I was far from the stage, but dead center.
This year, Lady Gaga took the Mayhem Ball, a much smaller tour (no stadiums), to Madison Square Garden. I spent $321 on my ticket for one of the worst seats I’ve ever had.
And though the Mayhem Ball is more intimate than her previous world tour, and boasts a cohesiveness in theme and visuals that Chromatica Ball lacked, there was something off about the vibes in MSG on Friday, August 22.
It felt like it was severely lacking in Little Monsters.
Fourteen years ago, at the Monster Ball Tour at Nassau Coliseum, I wore Coke cans in my hair and caution tape wrapped around me, a nod to the “Telephone” music video. At Chromatica Ball, I click-clacked around in an outfit inspired by her “Rain on Me” performance at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards. This year, I spent over 10 hours handmaking my Venus costume, a deep cut from her oft-maligned (wrongly) Artpop era, complete with a rhinestone seashell bra and a flower-covered thong.
In 2011, most Monster Ball Tour attendees wore jeans, jackets, and concert tees. But over the last few years, concert costumes have become more common and more intricate, so I expected Little Monsters to bring their absolute weirdest, wildest, darkest, and most neon-ed best to NYC.
And there were definitely some great looks: I’d say around 30-35% of the attendees were in proper get-ups that weren’t just Gaga tees—like lacy white dresses with milkmaid braids, or all-black ensembles resembling mourning widows. A few standouts were those who chose looks from before the Mayhem Era, like one young woman in her 2008 TRL look, or the squad of friends who donned different Gaga albums from Joanne to Joker 2.
But outside MSG’s main entrance on 7th Avenue, there was only a small crowd of concertgoers milling about in their fits, while a few photographers tried to sell them photos. “Where is everyone?” I asked someone dressed like Lady Mayhem. “I think they all went inside?” they said from under a massive veil. “I dunno, I expected more people here.” It was an hour before the show, and she had no opening act.
As I walked through security, I realized I stuck out like a sore thumb. People in the merch line stared at me, though a few kind folks mumbled pleasantries about my ass. As we found our section, it was the MSG employees who were the most excited about our looks (my sister wore an off-white cropped leather balero and a skeleton bodysuit). One employee gleefully showed me all of her Lady Gaga-inspired tattoos and Mayhem colorway nails. A few people screamed “Venus” at me while I waited for a $43 double gin and tonic, but it was the bartender—who had glitter in her voluminous black hair—who demanded I turn around when I told her I was “double cheeked up.”
