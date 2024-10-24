No One Sells a Movie Like Nicole Kidman

It’s going to be a Holly Jolly Christmas because, for the first time in what feels like decades, Nicole Kidman is taking a break from starring as a rich woman in a dramatic murder-mystery miniseries in order to return to the big screen and star as a rich woman in an erotic thriller. And an erotic A24 thriller, no less. Run, run Rudolph, Santa’s gotta make it to an AMC.

Kidman stars in the upcoming Baby Girl—which premieres on Christmas Day—as the CEO of a tech company who throws her life and marriage into jeopardy so she can have an affair with a young intern who, according to the trailer, makes her do things like drink a glass of milk at a bar. Hot!