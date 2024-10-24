No One Sells a Movie Like Nicole Kidman

“There were times when we were shooting where I was like, ‘I don’t want to orgasm any more,’” Kidman recently told the Sun about filming the upcoming A24 erotic thriller, Baby Girl. 

By Lauren Tousignant  |  October 24, 2024 | 10:32am
It’s going to be a Holly Jolly Christmas because, for the first time in what feels like decades, Nicole Kidman is taking a break from starring as a rich woman in a dramatic murder-mystery miniseries in order to return to the big screen and star as a rich woman in an erotic thriller. And an erotic A24 thriller, no less. Run, run Rudolph, Santa’s gotta make it to an AMC.

Kidman stars in the upcoming Baby Girl—which premieres on Christmas Day—as the CEO of a tech company who throws her life and marriage into jeopardy so she can have an affair with a young intern who, according to the trailer, makes her do things like drink a glass of milk at a bar. Hot!

And apparently, it all got a little too hot for Kidman. “There were times when we were shooting where I was like, ‘I don’t want to orgasm any more,’” Kidman recently told the Sun. “Don’t come near me, I hate doing this. I don’t care if I am never touched again in my life.”

She said there was “an enormous amount of sharing and trust,” while filming the multiple sex scenes with her co-stars Antonio Banderas (who plays her husband) and Harris Dickinson (who plays the intern), but that there was also “frustration.”

“I’m over it. It was so present all the time for me that it was almost like a burnout,” she said. I struggle to imagine having this reaction if I got to have fake sex with Banderes, but fair!

The cast worked with an intimacy coordinator for the sex scenes, but Kidman assured us that they “weren’t” confined by the coordinator. “I’m a huge believer still in the sacredness of the set or the actors’ space,” she said. “And it never, never being violated.” Sure!

This film wasn’t really on my radar before, but it definitely is now.

