Nicole Kidman Is the Worst Kind of Texter

I have a reputation for being kind of a bad texter. A friend once told me that, if we were dating, she’d probably have to break up with me because my slow responses would give her constant anxiety. Usually, if I get a text while I’m in the middle of something, I just tell myself to answer it once I’m done—but then I fully forget and probably don’t remember until a day or two later. It’s something I’m working on! (As I write this I realize there are at least three people I haven’t answered this week 😬.) This is how I can say that, while yes, I am a very bad texter, Nicole Kidman is definitely one of the worst texters.

On Thursday, Time revealed Kidman as one of their Woman of the Year, along with 11 other women, including Gisèle Pelicot, Raquel Willis, and Olivia Munn. In the accompanying interview, Kidman says she hates being called “superwoman” and talks about her 2017 pledge to work with a female director every 18 months. A pledge she’s more than tripled after working with 19 female directors across film and TV over the past eight years. We love that.

But she also talked about being a perfectionist which, in my opinion, is the most boring thing a celebrity can tell us. “’People go, ‘You’re a superwoman,’” Kidman says. ‘I hate it.’ She doesn’t feel super—she gets fatigued like anyone else—but she’s a lifelong people pleaser. She fretted over bringing home perfect grades. If she can’t think of the exact right response to a text, she’ll ignore it for weeks.” Weeks?! WEEKS.

Kidman’s not technically a baby boomer, but she was born three years after the cutoff, so I realize her generation has entirely different texting habits than millennials or Gen Z. I’m also aware that, in general, celebrities’ texting habits are probably very different from us plebes. But still. Weeks to answer a text is sociopathic. Also, who is she ignoring out of fear of sending a flawed response? Laura Dern? Shailene Woodley? Harris Dickinson?!

So if you’re reading this and I haven’t texted you back yet, a couple of days late isn’t looking that bad anymore, huh?