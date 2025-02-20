Nicole Kidman Is the Worst Kind of Texter

I can say this as someone who’s also known for being a bad texter.

By Lauren Tousignant  |  February 20, 2025 | 10:21am
I have a reputation for being kind of a bad texter. A friend once told me that, if we were dating, she’d probably have to break up with me because my slow responses would give her constant anxiety. Usually, if I get a text while I’m in the middle of something, I just tell myself to answer it once I’m done—but then I fully forget and probably don’t remember until a day or two later. It’s something I’m working on! (As I write this I realize there are at least three people I haven’t answered this week 😬.) This is how I can say that, while yes, I am a very bad texter, Nicole Kidman is definitely one of the worst texters.

On Thursday, Time revealed Kidman as one of their Woman of the Year, along with 11 other women, including Gisèle Pelicot, Raquel Willis, and Olivia Munn. In the accompanying interview, Kidman says she hates being called “superwoman” and talks about her 2017 pledge to work with a female director every 18 months. A pledge she’s more than tripled after working with 19 female directors across film and TV over the past eight years. We love that.

But she also talked about being a perfectionist which, in my opinion, is the most boring thing a celebrity can tell us. “’People go, ‘You’re a superwoman,’” Kidman says. ‘I hate it.’ She doesn’t feel super—she gets fatigued like anyone else—but she’s a lifelong people pleaser. She fretted over bringing home perfect grades. If she can’t think of the exact right response to a text, she’ll ignore it for weeks.” Weeks?! WEEKS.

Kidman’s not technically a baby boomer, but she was born three years after the cutoff, so I realize her generation has entirely different texting habits than millennials or Gen Z. I’m also aware that, in general, celebrities’ texting habits are probably very different from us plebes. But still. Weeks to answer a text is sociopathic. Also, who is she ignoring out of fear of sending a flawed response? Laura Dern? Shailene Woodley? Harris Dickinson?!

So if you’re reading this and I haven’t texted you back yet, a couple of days late isn’t looking that bad anymore, huh?

  • Rihanna and A$AP Rocky vow to name their next kid after A$AP’s lawyer. Cute! [E News]
  • Gracie Abrams and Selena Gomez collab drops today. [Pop Base]
  • Apparently, Travis Kelce spent $100,000 on Taylor Swift for Valentine’s Day, including one of those weird $1,000 boxed roses things, which I think are so ugly. [Page Six]
  • Lady Gaga said “Telephone” will be continued!!!!!! [Rolling Stone]
  • Murray Hill is Manhattan’s most glamorous neighborhood? This new Mindy Kaling show has to be a satire. [Deadline]
  • Cynthia Erivo will host this year’s Tony Awards. [Vulture]
  • Ryan Reynolds pitched that SNL50 joke himself. [Daily Mail]
  • Also, a lipreader decoded what Blake Lively and Amy Schumer said to each other at SNL50. [Page Six]
  • Harry Styles reportedly hates Chloe Fineman‘s impression of him. [The Hollywood Reporter]
  • Kim Kardashian said she always has “good vibes” with Kanye West when it’s about supporting their kids. Which is nice in theory, but I don’t know, maybe the whole Nazi thing means the vibes should be bad. [JustJared]

 
