Keira Knightley Said She Won’t Have More Kids Because She Can’t Watch More ‘Peppa Pig’

I don’t have kids, so I’m not super familiar with Peppa Pig, except that she’s a cartoon piglet with a British accent. My friend’s daughter had a slight British accent for a year when she was three or four, especially when she said, “Mummy,” and I always asked, “What’s happening there?” My friend would kind of laugh and kind of sigh and say, “Peppa Pig.”

So, I’ve a little bit witnessed the emotional toll caused by this tiny pink farm animal. But, in addition to exhausting parents on both sides of the Atlantic, she might also be the reason for the declining birth rate in the U.S. and the U.K.! At least, according to Keira Knightly.

Knightly, who’s currently doing press for her new Netflix series, Black Doves, has two daughters, ages five and nine, with her husband, musician James Righton. She appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night and said the nine-year-old loves Lizzo and is embarrassed by her but that “after seven years of Peppa Pig,” both kids are “very cool right now, it’s really weird.” “You know that thing where you’re like ‘Oh, you know they’re so nice. Should we have another one?’” she continued. “And you think, ‘Oh yeah, I could do the pregnancy. I could even do the birth but I cannot watch anymore Peppa Pig.’ So there’s no more kids.” Sounds fair enough to me! Fallon also asked about Love Actually, because of course he did. Knightly said she saw it at the premiere in 2003 and hasn’t seen it since. Instead, her family’s go-to Christmas movie is Die Hard. It’s been a while since I’ve read a good “Is Die Hard a Christmas movie?” debate, so feel free to go off in the comments. And if you haven’t yet this holiday season, this feels like a perfect opportunity to reread Lindy West’s immaculate 2013 story, “I Rewatched Love Actually and Am Here to Ruin It for All of You.” Or, if you’re a parent, maybe save that reread for the next time you have to turn on Peppa Pig. More from Jezebel Of All People, I Can't Believe Justin Baldoni Will Get to Read Taylor Swift's Texts

