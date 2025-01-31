Who Hates Reese Witherspoon?!

Unless you’re the cop she screamed “Don’t you know who I am?” at in 2013, I can’t imagine anyone not liking Reese Witherspoon. But there’s at least one actress who does not. And, if true, she kind of sounds like an ass!

Witherspoon and Will Ferrell recently interviewed each other for People, as they continue their press tour for You’re Cordially Invited, and Witherspoon talked about a British actress who doesn’t speak to her anymore because she once “roasted” her instead of making a glowing speech.

“It literally haunts me,” Witherspoon said. “So this friend of mine, who I didn’t really know that well but she was a very serious, proper actress, she asked me to give her an award. But I had never been to this award ceremony, so I thought it was like a roast. So I got up and I roasted her.”

“We’re not friends anymore. I’m not even kidding—we’re not friends anymore” she continued. “I think she doesn’t like me anymore.” Witherspoon added that the event was “British,” “elegant,” and “classy,” but she got up and made jokes like how she and the actress once got laser hair removal together. “I’m still embarrassed about it,” she said. A laser hair removal joke sounds pretty tame to me, but the Brits are sometimes weird with their humor.

Obviously, Witherspoon didn’t reveal who this was…but she gave more than enough detail for the internet to figure it out on its own. And the internet quickly dug up a speech Witherspoon gave in November 2007 at the BAFTA/LA Cunard Britannia Awards while honoring…Kate Winslet!

“I always wanted to be a European movie star, wear giant sunglasses, elaborate neck scarves, smoke hand-rolled cigarettes, and have savoir faire and gravitas,” Witherspoon began the speech , according to Just Jared. “Imagine my good fortune when Kate Winslet moved into my neighborhood, rang my door bell and said, (insert British accent here) ‘Dahling, Sam is off shooting, and I believe our children are the same age. Could they possibly have a play date and oh, by the way, it’s almost 9 o’clock and I’ve had nothing to do drink, do you have any wine?’”

She also said all her personal stories with Winslet were too “bawdy or tawdry or drunken to tell.” There isn’t video, but Just Jared linked to a fan site that posted about the speech in 2007, which seems to suggest one of those bawdy stories was how they got laser hair removal together.

“I thought it was so funny and it was just, I had the wrong audience,” Witherspoon told Ferrell. “It was pretty bad. Yeah. Not even kidding, she doesn’t talk to me anymore. Oh well.”

It’s nice to know that no amount of fame or money will relieve you of not agonizing over that weird thing you said and/or did nearly two decades ago.