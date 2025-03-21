Amanda Seyfried Says the ‘Marketing Team’ Fucked Up ‘Jennifer’s Body’

If you have taste, you know Jennifer’s Body is a phenomenal film and one of the more profound horror movies of all time. If you don’t have taste, it probably took you a decade to figure that out.

The black comedy slash feminist horror/satire, written by Diablo Cody, stars Amanda Seyfried and Megan Fox as high school friends slash frenemies, until a satanic band tries to sacrifice Fox, ultimately turning her into a boy-blood-thirsty demon. And while it’s blessedly had a vindicating revival over the last few years, it’s still annoying to remember how badly it flopped and how poorly it was received when it premiered in 2009. Seyfried agrees!