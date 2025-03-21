Amanda Seyfried Says the ‘Marketing Team’ Fucked Up ‘Jennifer’s Body’

“The marketing team cheapened it, like it was just, you know, a romp,” she told GQ in a video about her “most iconic characters.” “A gory romp. I think they ruined it.”
If you scroll through the reviews from the time on Rotten Tomatoes, you’ll see the critics were somewhat split, though the majority tilt slightly towards it being a dumb premise and a bad movie, with many writing it off as some dumb teen slasher flick. One critic wrote, “Jennifer’s Body
tries hard to be cool, gross and nasty but feels forced and misses the mark,” while another said
, “Funny, sexy, cool and destined to become a cult classic.” Luckily, the latter critic was the correct critic. Yet, the film still has a 46% Tomatometer rating; it also underperformed at the box office, grossing just $31.5 million worldwide on a $16 million budget.
“If the critics criticize anything, it would be the marketing,” Seyfried continued. “The marketing sucked. It just did, and we all agree.” (At the time, marketing basically just focused on Fox being young and hot.)
“We were expressing a certain angst in a very, very specific comedic way, in a very specific genre,” Seyfriend said of Cody, adding that she’s “outspoken and beautiful and smart and funny.” She also praised director Karyn Kusama: “Karyn is a fierce advocate of women in storytelling. She is able to enhance the relationships between women on film and TV. She’s able to mine everything she can, and she’s very, very human, and she’s very sensitive.”
“I can’t critique this movie, it’s to me a perfect movie,” Seyfried concluded…while also confirming a sequel!? “You know, I’m looking forward to the sequel,” she said. “They’re working on it. I already said thumbs-up. I was like, ‘Whenever you’re ready, I’m ready.'” We’re all ready.
