Big Week for MAGA Influencers & Republicans Accused of Child Sexual Abuse & Soliciting Minors

If I had a nickel for each time a right-wing influencer or Trumpian political figure got busted for child sexual abuse, this week alone, I would have raked in a whopping $0.15. Which is a lot of money when you factor in how the right has oriented its entire brand of politics around framing Democrats and LGBTQ people as “groomers” and child sexual abusers.

The irony, of course, is that not only is sexual abuse overwhelmingly perpetrated by straight, cis men, but often enough, it’s perpetrated by prominent conservatives. This week, a GOP state senator in Minnesota was forced to resign after soliciting sex from a minor; a popular MAGA influencer in California was taken into custody on charges of sexually assaulting a minor and producing child sexual abuse material; and Donald Trump’s former spiritual adviser and the former pastor of a Texas megachurch surrendered to Oklahoma authorities, also on charges of child sexual abuse. (As a little reminder: Trump himself is a legally recognized sexual abuser and serially accused rapist.)

All of this took place between Monday and Thursday. Of course, you wouldn’t glean any of it from the viral far-right accounts like LibsOfTikTok who built their platforms peddling baseless lies and manipulative content claiming everyday queer people are predators, doxxing them, and inciting harassment and violent threats against them.

On Thursday, now-former Minnesota state Sen. Justin Eichorn (R) tendered his resignation letter to the legislature and Gov. Tim Walz (D) after facing a federal criminal charge accusing him of soliciting sex from someone he thought was 17—who turned out to be an undercover cop. Eichorn stepped down after his entire caucus threatened to expel him with Democratic support on Wednesday. In a joint statement, the state Senate DFL called the details of the allegations against Eichorn “horrifying.”

“The safety of the interns who come here to work and learn, the safety and security of the staff who put their days in here were incompatible with the predatory nature of Mr. Eichorn’s behavior as reported in the criminal complaint,” Sen. Erin Murphy (D) told CBS News.