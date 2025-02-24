Billy MacFarland Is Back to Hustle, Scam, Bamboozle, Hoodwink, and Lead Astray
"FYRE 2 really isn’t about the past, and it’s not really about me," the convicted fraud told Today. How convenient!Photo options: Today.com, YouTube Entertainment
Eight years after a mouth-breathing businessman and a fading rapper promised roughly 5,000 people a luxury concert experience on a private island in the Bahamas, only to deliver tents and cheese sandwiches in styrofoam, the former is fresh off his resulting prison stint and back with what he thinks is a bigger, better
scam shindig. You already know what I’m talking about: Fyre Festival 2.0, baby.
“FYRE 2 is real. My dream is finally becoming a reality,” Billy McFarland, the founder of the fraudulent festival, told *checks notes* the Today show in an interview on Monday.
Now, if you’re anything like me, you probably have questions. For one, why is the Today show platforming a convicted felon? And how is said convicted felon empowered to have any part in organizing a luxury music festival when the very reason he went to prison was for helming what was advertised as a luxury music festival, but in reality, was a borderline refugee camp? Unfortunately, I cannot answer the first question. And as for the second question, well, we’re a country being led by a convicted felon, so.
“FYRE 2 really isn’t about the past, and it’s not really about me,” McFarland said. How convenient! “It’s about taking the vision, which is strong.”
