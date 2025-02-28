Bob Dylan Really Likes Machine Gun Kelly…

Bob Dylan once wrote that he contained multitudes. Well, who could’ve known that at least one of those multitudes included an appreciation for…Machine Gun Kelly???

Late Wednesday, the enigmatic singer-songwriter posted a clip from a 2016 video of the Cleveland rapper/rocker performing at Park Ave CDs, a record shop in Orlando, Florida. Why? Who knows? If you follow Dylan on Instagram, you already know he often doesn’t caption his posts. One thing is absolutely certain, however. MGK was thrilled about the shoutout.

“I’m in my conversation pit in my house having a whole discussion about, ‘Am I doing the right thing? Is this the right direction for this album?’ I’m questioning it,” Kelly said in a video posted to his Instagram stories. “And in the same breath that I’m questioning it, someone goes, ‘Bob Dylan just posted a video of you.'” I’m going to ignore the whole “conversation pit” thing.

“Just the originator of doing everything opposite of what people wanted him to do, randomly posting a video of me back in the day rapping in a vinyl shop,” he continued. “I’m just like, ‘What the fuck?’ Just trust the signs, man. That was so cool. I’m so grateful. So random.”