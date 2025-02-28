Bob Dylan Really Likes Machine Gun Kelly…

Bob Dylan once wrote that he contained multitudes. Well, who could’ve known that at least one of those multitudes included an appreciation for…Machine Gun Kelly???
Late Wednesday, the enigmatic singer-songwriter posted a clip from a 2016 video of the Cleveland rapper/rocker performing at Park Ave CDs, a record shop in Orlando, Florida. Why? Who knows? If you follow Dylan on Instagram, you already know he often doesn’t caption his posts. One thing is absolutely certain, however. MGK was thrilled about the shoutout.
“I’m in my conversation pit in my house having a whole discussion about, ‘Am I doing the right thing? Is this the right direction for this album?’ I’m questioning it,” Kelly said in a video posted to his Instagram stories. “And in the same breath that I’m questioning it, someone goes, ‘Bob Dylan just posted a video of you.'” I’m going to ignore the whole “conversation pit” thing.
“Just the originator of doing everything opposite of what people wanted him to do, randomly posting a video of me back in the day rapping in a vinyl shop,” he continued. “I’m just like, ‘What the fuck?’ Just trust the signs, man. That was so cool. I’m so grateful. So random.”
Kelly also commented directly on Dylan’s post: “you having a phone is so rad.” Clearly, Kelly has no idea that Dylan not only has an Instagram account, but a TikTok and Twitter account (the latter of which he’s very active on) as well. “This is my favorite thing that’s ever happened on the internet,” Mod Sun, a Kelly collaborator, added.
Meanwhile, Dylan fans seemed confounded by the post.
“Bob respectfully what the fuck is this,” wrote one user. “Mom Bob Dylan has the iPad again,” posted another. Others, however, seemingly became new Kelly fans because of it: “So this is Machine Gun Kelly. I’ve heard of him out there in the ether but this my first time listening. I could get about 50% of what he was saying because my ears are slow. But the entire crowd was rapping right along with him! What a life this man has led,” one commenter wrote. Honestly, Dylan introducing Boomers to MGK is kind of sweet. And I’m not even a massive fan of either.
Quick question: How is Timothée Chalamet feeling right now given he and Dylan have still reportedly never actually spoken? If he wins the Oscar on Sunday (not likely), do you think Dylan might reach out? Or, at the very least, post his speech sans a caption? Who’s to say? He’s a man of mystery!
- What do Michael Jackson, Alec Baldwin, Naomi Campbell, Mick Jagger, Prince Andrew, Robert F. Kennedy’s mother, and Andrew Cuomo have in common? They were all named in the latest Epstein docs! [New York Post]
- Lizzo has a new single. [Just Jared]
- Kourtney Kardashian and Kendra Wilkinson protested dumping wildfire debris in the Calabasas landfill. Where should that debris go? According to a fellow protestor in Wilkinson’s photo, Kettleman Hills and Buttonwillow…two small, vulnerable agricultural communities predominately populated by Hispanic families. [TMZ]
- Justin Timberlake canceled the Ohio date on his North American tour minutes before doors opened. I know a lot of Stanley-toting moms are livid right now. [People]
- Wait, Kathy Griffin and Jack Black dated??? [Daily Mail]
- The It Ends With Us dueling suits just got more hellish: Candace Owens is now named in both Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni‘s filings. [Us Magazine]
- Jennifer Coolidge on Greg’s return to the White Lotus: “I hope he gets it! I hope they do something terrible to him.” [Variety]
- James Cameron has officially become a New Zealand citizen in response to a second Trump term. [The Hollywood Reporter]
