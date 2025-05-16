Bumblebee Tries to Meet Emma Stone on Cannes Red Carpet 

There is so much happening in this photo.

It’s been a long week, a long four months, and it’s going to be at least another three-and-a-half very long years. So please allow me (or join me!) to briefly imagine life as a lovely bumblebee, flitting about the South of France, blissfully unaware of world events or my lifespan.

On Friday, that lucky bumblebee found its way to the Cannes red carpet, where Emma Stone was walking ahead of the premiere of one of the festival’s most-anticipated films, Eddington: a Western horror about a small town in New Mexico during covid. Sure!