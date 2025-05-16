Bumblebee Tries to Meet Emma Stone on Cannes Red Carpet 

The bee got to meet Pedro Pascal, too! Unfortunately, it was also forced to meet Austin Butler. 

By Lauren Tousignant  |  May 16, 2025 | 5:17pm
Photo: Getty Images EntertainmentMovies
There is so much happening in this photo.

It’s been a long week, a long four months, and it’s going to be at least another three-and-a-half very long years. So please allow me (or join me!) to briefly imagine life as a lovely bumblebee, flitting about the South of France, blissfully unaware of world events or my lifespan.

On Friday, that lucky bumblebee found its way to the Cannes red carpet, where Emma Stone was walking ahead of the premiere of one of the festival’s most-anticipated films, Eddington: a Western horror about a small town in New Mexico during covid. Sure!

Photographers captured the bee flying right up to Stone, who was wearing a custom Louis Vuitton dress that very much adhered to Cannes’ new “no nudity and no big trains” dress code. The gown had a modest train with a giant fucking collar that covered her chest—not a single exposed nipple in sight, god forbid.

The bee appeared to successfully meet Stone, as well as Pedro Pascal! Unfortunately, it also had to meet Austin Butler, who ultimately swatted the bee away. That’s it; that’s the blog.

The Hollywood Reporter wrote that the A24 film, directed by Ari Aster, received a “muted response,” while the Guardian wrote that it was “tedious.” Yikes. But what does a bee care?

