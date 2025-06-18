Caitlin Clark Exposes the WNBA’s Officiating Problems…Again

Since getting drafted first overall by the Indiana Fever in the 2024 WNBA draft, Caitlin Clark has sparked both controversy and conversation about in-game fouls and preferential treatment. She’s a boon for the league and will likely go down as one of the best basketball players of all time—but she’s also seemingly getting rocked by rival players in nearly every match. Tuesday night’s game between the Indiana Fever and Connecticut Sun proved, once again, that the league really doesn’t know how to handle Clark’s talent or the way players react to her.

The game, held in Indiana’s Gainbridge Fieldhouse, saw Clark get swiped in the eye by Jacy Sheldon in the third quarter (possibly inadvertently). Clark then lightly pushes Sheldon in retaliation and steps away, only to get surrounded by Sun players. Tina Charles shoved Clark back, then Marina Mabrey pushed Clark to the ground. The Fever’s Lexie Hull also tried to shove Sheldon back away from Clark.

Caitlin Clark, Tina Charles and Marina Mabrey were all assessed technical fouls after this play. Jacy Sheldon was assessed a Flagrant 1. pic.twitter.com/okfTpJjRS7 — ESPN (@espn) June 18, 2025

Sheldon received a Flagrant 1 foul (unnecessary contact, which afforded Clark two free throws), while Clark, Charles, and Mabrey got technical fouls, which, considering a technical foul is a rule infraction without physical contact, is incredibly bizarre. Clark and Mabrey were both physical (Mabrey much more than Clark), while Sheldon’s foul did appear like it may have been an accident (though, from different angles, it does look less like an accident), yet she was given a Flagrant.