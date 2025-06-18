Caitlin Clark Exposes the WNBA’s Officiating Problems…Again

Tuesday night’s game between the Indiana Fever and Connecticut Sun turned heated and physical—and was made even more frustrating by a string of baffling calls from the refs.

By Alyssa Mercante  |  June 18, 2025 | 5:24pm
Photo: Getty Images In DepthLatest
Caitlin Clark Exposes the WNBA’s Officiating Problems…Again

Since getting drafted first overall by the Indiana Fever in the 2024 WNBA draft, Caitlin Clark has sparked both controversy and conversation about in-game fouls and preferential treatment. She’s a boon for the league and will likely go down as one of the best basketball players of all time—but she’s also seemingly getting rocked by rival players in nearly every match. Tuesday night’s game between the Indiana Fever and Connecticut Sun proved, once again, that the league really doesn’t know how to handle Clark’s talent or the way players react to her.

The game, held in Indiana’s Gainbridge Fieldhouse, saw Clark get swiped in the eye by Jacy Sheldon in the third quarter (possibly inadvertently). Clark then lightly pushes Sheldon in retaliation and steps away, only to get surrounded by Sun players. Tina Charles shoved Clark back, then Marina Mabrey pushed Clark to the ground. The Fever’s Lexie Hull also tried to shove Sheldon back away from Clark.

Sheldon received a Flagrant 1 foul (unnecessary contact, which afforded Clark two free throws), while Clark, Charles, and Mabrey got technical fouls, which, considering a technical foul is a rule infraction without physical contact, is incredibly bizarre. Clark and Mabrey were both physical (Mabrey much more than Clark), while Sheldon’s foul did appear like it may have been an accident (though, from different angles, it does look less like an accident), yet she was given a Flagrant.

The refereeing only got more inconsistent from there. In the fourth quarter, Fever guard Sophie Cunningham wrapped her arms around Sheldon’s neck while the latter was driving to the basket and pulled her down to the ground (seemingly in retaliation for Sheldon’s earlier scuffle with Clark). Then the two women started shoving one another, with players from both teams eventually joining in. Cunningham was given a Flagrant 2 foul (unnecessary and excessive contact) and was ejected. Sheldon and her Sun teammate Lindsay Allen got technical fouls and were also ejected. 

It was chaos, and the internet remains divided, with some people praising Cunningham for sticking up for Clark, while others, like the Sun coach Rachid Mezian, insist the foul was “stupid,” saying, “When you are winning a game by 17 points and you doing this stupid foul, this is just disrespectful. I don’t know how Jacy and Lindsay [got] rejected from the game when they did nothing.”

@shelby_shelby0 2 games in! Everyone has been more physical since Clark came back! #wnba #indianafever #caitlinclark #connecticutsun ♬ Sport Motivation – OdinMann

Both coaches pointed to the officiating problem, with Fever coach Stephane White saying in a postgame press conference that, “It was pretty obvious that stuff was brewing…When the officials don’t get control of the ball game, when they allow that stuff to happen—and it’s been happening all season long, it’s not just this game—this is what happens, right?”

@joddddiiiieeeee The W is wild this year!! #foryou #fyp #womensbasketball #WNBA #indianafever #melee #chippy ♬ original sound – jodddiiieeeee

Since her debut in 2024, there have been many conversations about Clark’s alleged in-game mistreatment (commentator Skip Bayless recently said she is being “blatantly” bullied by the league), with some suggesting players and fans are jealous of her or frustrated by her meteoric rise. Naturally, this has turned to conversations about race—Clark’s popularity isn’t just because of her astromonical talent: she’s a white, straight player from a heartland state, playing in a league full of queer and Black women (a 2019 racial and gender report card stated that 67% of WNBA players were Black). Clark, for her part, has acknowledged her privilege, and in a 2024 Time magazine interview, urged others to “elevate Black women” in the league. (This was dishearteningly but unsurprisingly met with further derision from MAGA supporters, who considered her their white basketball savior.)

@somethingz.up Sophie got that DEATH GRIPPPPP #fever #sun #wnba #clark #caitlinclark #indianafever #indiana #connecticut #basketball #womensbasketball ♬ original sound – JD

Her alleged mistreatment has opened up the floor for blatantly racist commentary about Black women in the league, particularly Chicago Sky player Angel Reese, who was Clark’s collegiate rival. Recently, Atlanta Dream player Brittany Griner was accused of calling Clark a “fucking white girl” by former collegiate swimmer, right-wing political commentator, and virulent transphobe, Riley Gaines. The Atlantic sports writer Jemele Hill debunked this, quoting Gaines’ post on X/Twitter and writing: “I get that your whole personality is caught up in stuff like this, so you don’t care about spreading misinformation…the foul call made on her had nothing to do with Caitlin Clark. It was because she fouled Natasha Howard…She clearly says “trash” and “fucking WACK CALL.” 

On Tuesday night, several commenters pointed to the unequal ways WNBA players are treated, suggesting that Cunningham’s foul was praised by many, but would have been derided if she were Black. And, as is now the sad tradition in the WNBA, some commentators tried to drag Angel Reese into the conversation, even though she doesn’t play for either team. An Athlon Sports report about the chaos that ensued during the Sun/Fever game originally had the title “Caitlin Clark Goes Viral After Getting Decked by Angel Reese’s Former Teammate” before it was seemingly changed to “Caitlin Clark Goes Viral After Getting Decked by Marina Mabrey.” 

Still, last night’s game—and the reaction to it— seemed to mark a shift. Clark is a lightning rod, and the WNBA is doing a shit job at ensuring its referees can handle the game with her in it, without getting struck by a bolt—whether that’s more player injury or an amping up of bigoted rhetoric by fans.

 
Join the discussion...