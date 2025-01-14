The Samsung booth at last year’s CES. Tech’s AI bullishness isn’t new, but it was on overdrive this year. Photo:

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

At the 1970 Consumer Electronics Show, Phillips unveiled the home VCR, an invention which enabled average Americans to spend the next few decades recording and re-watching TV shows like 60 Minutes, Reading Rainbow or, in my case, Beavis and Butthead. Fast-forward to CES 2025, which took place last week in Las Vegas, where X’s Linda Yaccarino used her stage time to extoll the virtues of Grok, X’s proprietary AI; insult “legacy media” in an attempt to boost X as a news site; and gleefully welcome Meta to the anti-fact checking “party.” Similarly, Nvidia’s Jensen Huang used his keynote to market a near-future in which human learning is all but replaced by artificial intelligence. While these c-suite bozos were sure to promise that AI isn’t scary and will actually solve people’s problems, the technology they showcased is designed to solve the problems of corporations, not human beings. CES 2025 put on full display the rightward, anti-humanity drift being coded into the tech platforms we use every day.

Brian Comiskey, a “futurist” at CTA (the company that produces CES), opened the conference with a speech about CES’s focus on “human-centric innovation,” which was a weird phrase to use when programming over the subsequent four days focused almost entirely on artificial intelligence—a concept I would not exactly describe as “human centric.” Featured sessions had titles like “GenAI in the Driver’s Seat” and “The Era of AI is Here” (subtle!). Even the host of the panel on GLP1s (drugs like Ozempic and WeGovy), brand strategist Sam Hornsby, shouted out AI by comparing GLP1s to the concept. The fact that even the GLP1 guy had to talk about AI proves that CEOs (and the people who stan them), regardless of industry, are hellbent on convincing everyone that AI is poised to improve our world—or, perhaps more accurately, their world.

No one was pushing that narrative harder than Huang, the CEO of Nvidia, one of the most valuable companies on Earth. In extremely simple terms, Nvidia is in the business of creating the computer chips (the physical components) that AI uses to function. Before he took the stage at CES, his audience was treated to a slick video package showcasing all the amazing things Nvidia-powered AI could accomplish. The video featured a scene of a friendly robot making drinks for human beings, demonstrated software that could predict wildfires, and depicted a little girl receiving medical treatment from a human doctor, aided by a fox-like robot. The version of AI presented in the video seemed, as Comiskey had promised, human-centric: Super powered medical care and improved natural disaster readiness would solve tangible problems facing human beings.

But after the video, Huang got down selling the actual future Nvidia is building, which includes “agentive AI”—a euphemistic term for “robots that can do human jobs.” Huang claimed that “the IT Department of every company is going to become the HR department of AI agents in the future.” But not only is Nvidia solving the pernicious problem of IT workers, it’s also got a fix for the age old problem of learning. Huang said, “For the billions of knowledge workers and students, AI research assistant agents ingest complex documents like lectures, journals, financial results, and generate podcasts for easy learning.”

So wait—what happened to the droid making me a martini? Where is all that medical technology? What of the Fantastic Mr. Fox pediatrician? It’s a magnificent sleight of hand. Sure, maybe a cure for cancer will be the by-product of increasingly intelligent large language models and super powered processors; that’s the dream consumers are told, after all. But what Huang is actually selling are solutions to problems like warehouse logistics, too-slow human brains, and too-expensive human workers. It’s only once you’re onboard for what AI could be that you’re introduced to what companies like Nvidia are actually working on: technologies that solve the problems of corporations, not consumers. If Huang explained what the future will look like, X’s Linda Yaccarino let us know how we will perceive it, promoting the idea that community notes are actually the “most effective, fastest fact-checking without bias.” She also called X “the number one news app in the world” and, disturbingly, she’s not technically wrong: X is classified as “News” in the Apple App store. But her dismissal of fact-checking, contempt for professional journalism (which she oxymoronically called “fan service”), and promotion of X as a news source horrifically positions Elon Musk as the arbiter of truth and X as the source. I don’t want to make it sound like CES was all gloom and doom: It also showcased an AI-powered “male masturbator” from Lovense that can sync to porn and jerk off a penis in time with the action on screen. However, I’d think twice before sticking my privates into anything powered by AI. In December, leading AI company Anthropic released a report called “Alignment faking in large language models.” It found that, in the process of safety-testing their LLM (a “large language model”—aka what we broadly refer to as “AI” right now), the LLM was capable of defying its training in a manner that would be undetectable to the end user. That means the LLM could deliberately lie and you’d never know the difference. The team at Anthropic likened the behavior to that of Iago, the famously jealous, deceptive Shakespeare character who goads the titular character in Othello into killing his wife, then himself. The future being pitched at CES is, in some ways, already here. On the second day of the conference, the Palisades wildfire began to burn 250 southwest of Las Vegas. Across X, some users were incorrectly, irresponsibly, baselessly conspiracy theorizing that the fires were caused by “directed energy weapons.” And yet I didn’t see a single community note refuting these unhinged claims (despite the “facts” that Yaccarino promised). As these fires burned, tech CEOs circle jerked at each other about how AI will save the world from—among other things—natural disasters, conveniently failing to mention the fact that their very businesses are contributing significantly to climate change: Systems like ChatGPT are energy consuming, water-guzzling technologies that have sent their companies’ carbon emissions soaring. Even if we were to believe that Nvidia cares about environmental safety, what good is predicting a fire when you’re the one dumping fuel in its path? And for that matter, what good are new treatments for diseases when insurance companies routinely deny coverage for medicines we already have? But as CES laid bare, tech CEOs don’t care about the problems of human beings. They barely know what the problems are. And in the dystopian future tech CEOs imagine, plain truth and accountability will be as passé as the laser disc. Deranged conspiracy theories will be elevated to the same plane as actual journalism with no one but X power users to separate fact from fiction. But, hey, at least we’ll have AI-powered fleshlights. But this future isn’t a foregone conclusion just yet. AI is still in its early days; the guys creating it barely understand what it’s capable of. Musk has publicly whined that X’s Grok doesn’t work the way he’d like, because it leans left on certain political issues. Who knows, maybe AI really will save us by defying its creators and majoring in gender studies at Oberlin or whatever. And, if only for my own sanity, I refuse to believe that the Linda Yaccarinos and Jensen Huangs of the world have a monopoly on the future. Maybe all of this is just nervous hand-wringing, brought on by listening to too many self-appointed “futurists” all last week. Maybe I should just go and touch grass…while it still exists. More from Jezebel Texas Man Sues California Doctor to Try to Prevent Girlfriend from Getting Abortion Pills

