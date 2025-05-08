Club Chalamet Is OK, Everyone!

On Wednesday, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner made their red carpet debut at the David Di Donatello Awards in Italy. Now, before you ask: How is Club Chalamet??? I have some news for you. Not only did Vanity Fair, Rachel Zegler, and about 90% of Twitter already ask, but it’s high time we all show some respect. The woman is almost 60 years old. And she was supposed to be on vacation during this difficult time.

As every tabloid’s homepage currently shows, Chalamet and Jenner walked the red carpet together in matching black ensembles, looking every bit the part of a young Hollywood couple in love. I have to hand it to them. Since they went public in 2023, I assumed their shelf life would be far shorter than two years. But hey, I guess one could make the case that Chalamet’s predecessor, Leonardo DiCaprio, is also a long-term relationship (five years) kind of guy, so, perhaps the constant career comparisons between the two don’t end there.

At the ceremony, Chalamet was honored with the Cinematic Excellence award. In his speech, he attributed his success to Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, who directed his breakout film, Call Me By Your Name.