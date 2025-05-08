Club Chalamet Is OK, Everyone!

Following Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's red carpet debut, Vanity Fair, Rachel Zegler, and about 90% of Twitter all had the same question. 

By Audra Heinrichs  |  May 8, 2025 | 10:04am
On Wednesday, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner made their red carpet debut at the David Di Donatello Awards in Italy. Now, before you ask: How is Club Chalamet??? I have some news for you. Not only did Vanity Fair, Rachel Zegler, and about 90% of Twitter already ask, but it’s high time we all show some respect. The woman is almost 60 years old. And she was supposed to be on vacation during this difficult time.

As every tabloid’s homepage currently shows, Chalamet and Jenner walked the red carpet together in matching black ensembles, looking every bit the part of a young Hollywood couple in love. I have to hand it to them. Since they went public in 2023, I assumed their shelf life would be far shorter than two years. But hey, I guess one could make the case that Chalamet’s predecessor, Leonardo DiCaprio, is also a long-term relationship (five years) kind of guy, so, perhaps the constant career comparisons between the two don’t end there.

At the ceremony, Chalamet was honored with the Cinematic Excellence award. In his speech, he attributed his success to Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, who directed his breakout film, Call Me By Your Name.

“I started out as a 20-year-old kid from New York who was having a hard time breaking out in the American film industry,” Chalamet told the audience. “My career happened overnight thanks to Luca Guadagnino and the chance he took on me playing in an Italian movie.”

“I have no familial bloodline that runs through Italy. I’m not related to anyone here, but I feel a deep connection to the cinema community here,” he added. Jenner, meanwhile, beamed from her seat.

Naturally, their little outing elicited quite the response from the terminally online—many of whom were eager to do a bad faith wellness check on Club Chalamet, the actor’s most infamous stan account, who doesn’t exactly like Jenner. Even Vanity Fair jumped in with a post directed at Club Chalamet. If you asked me, many of those people have never cried over a parasocial relationship they have with a very famous person (I, for instance, fell into a depression when JC Chasez and Eva Longoria dated), and it shows! Fortunately, the queen (aka “Simone“) had an answer for all the inquiries.

“Hey, @VanityFair, I’m fine, I’m always here for Timothée. Always!” she tweeted. 

You hear that, everyone? She’s fine! Now let Club Chalamet process in peace.

