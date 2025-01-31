Companies Are Just Bribing Trump Now

Welcome back to Barf Bag.

Before President Donald Trump was even sworn into office for his second term, ABC News made the disturbing decision to settle a defamation lawsuit that many legal experts thought the network could have won. And now it appears other companies are following the same settlement playbook, though the payments are increasingly looking like bribes to get Trump to be nice to them.

Recall that Trump sued ABC over George Stephanopoulos saying on-air that a judge found Trump civilly liable for raping writer E. Jean Carroll, when the verdict was actually “sexual abuse.” (New York law narrowly defines rape as vaginal penetration by a penis, rather than any forcible penetration without consent.) The judge even said that the verdict did not mean that Carroll “failed to prove that Mr. Trump ‘raped’ her as many people commonly understand the word ‘rape.’ Indeed … the jury found that Mr. Trump in fact did exactly that.” In order for Trump to have prevailed in the suit, his lawyers would’ve had to prove that Stephanopoulos acted with “actual malice” when speaking on air—or that he made the statement knowing it was false or had substantial doubts about its accuracy. It’s a very high bar. Yet, in December, ABC and parent company Disney agreed to give $15 million to Donald Trump’s presidential library to settle the suit.



Cut to Wednesday, when news broke that Facebook owner Meta would pay $25 million to Trump to settle a 2021 lawsuit in which he sued the company for suspending his social media accounts after the January 6 attack on the Capitol. About $22 million will go to a fund for a presidential library while the rest will go to legal fees. In news that may or may not be related, Meta is facing an anti-trust investigation by the Department of Justice for its allegedly monopolistic acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp. The case has been cleared to go to trial, and CEO Mark Zuckerberg would probably like that whole thing to go away. And Zuck sure has been cozying up to Trump lately! Does he perhaps also want to buy TikTok to keep it available in the U.S.? Maybe greasing some palms could make that happen.