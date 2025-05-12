Diddy’s Lawyer Says His Case Is About ‘Love, Jealousy, Infidelity,’ Not Sex Trafficking In a ridiculous opening statement for her client's highly anticipated trial, Teny Geragos claimed that while Diddy's a "complicated" man, his case is not.

In September, Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested and indicted on three counts of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution as a result of an investigation by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York. Since then, the rapper and entrepreneur has been incarcerated at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, and pleaded not guilty to all charges—including another superseding indictment that added one additional count of sex trafficking and one additional count of transportation to engage in prostitution. On Monday, Combs’ trial finally began at the Daniel Patrick Moynihan U.S. Courthouse in Manhattan.

After the jury (eight men, four women and six additional alternates comprised of four men and two women) was finalized, the court heard opening statements from both the prosecution and the defense.

Combs’ attorney, Teny Geragos, claimed that while Combs is a “complicated” man, his case is not. The way she sees it, it’s not even about criminal charges, but instead, “love, jealousy, infidelity and money.” She also said the defense’s evidence “is not evidence of sex trafficking” but “evidence of domestic violence.”

“This case is about voluntary adult choices made by capable adults in consensual relationships,” Geragos claimed. As if Geragos’ opening statement couldn’t get more ridiculous, she also dismissed his alleged use of baby oil outright. Six of Combs’ children and his mother—all of whom have been supportive since his arrest—were in the courthouse on Monday.

“You may know of his love of baby oil,” Geragos said. “Is that a federal crime? No.” According to the indictment, 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant were seized from Combs’ homes.

Baby oil aside, at the center of the trial are a myriad of disturbing allegations that Combs used his influence and empire to engage in sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice. If convicted on all counts, Combs could face life in prison.

Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura, Combs’ former partner of over a decade, is expected to testify under her own name, though she’s referred to in court documents as Victim #1. In November 2023, Ventura filed a lawsuit against Combs, claiming he raped her in 2018 and physically abused her throughout their relationship. Combs denied Ventura’s allegations, but notably settled out of court just one day after she filed the suit. Then, in May 2024, a gut-wrenching video of Combs brutalizing Ventura in a hotel hallway in 2016 was published by CNN. Two days later, Combs posted an apology video on Instagram that has since been deleted.