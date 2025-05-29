Brad Pitt Doesn’t Think His Divorce From Angelina Jolie Was ‘That Major of a Thing’

A bizarre (at best) thing to say about an eight-year ordeal in which he was accused of physical abuse...

By Audra Heinrichs  |  May 29, 2025 | 10:02am
Photo Credit: Jayce Illman/Getty Images Dirt Bag
Brad Pitt Doesn’t Think His Divorce From Angelina Jolie Was ‘That Major of a Thing’

On Wednesday, GQ revealed its latest cover star: none other than Brad Pitt. In the accompanying story, the Oscar-winning actor chatted about life lately (“It feels pretty warm and secure with my friends, with my loves, with my fam, with my knowledge of who I am, that, you know, it’s like this fly buzzing around a little bit”), his current interests (“I’m a bit of an architectural snob and I’m a bit of a nature lover”), and his forthcoming film, F1 (“Man, I’ve been doing this for a while and was wondering: Do I have more stories to tell? Do I have anything to add to this? Is there still any excitement I can find from this? [This film] just reinvigorated the whole thing again for me.”)

Sounds like a pretty benign conversation, no? Hell, I’d call it boring. That was until Pitt’s divorce from Angelina Jolie came up.

When asked if Pitt felt “relief” now that he is “on the other side of the divorce finally being finalized,” he replied: “No, I don’t think it was that major of a thing. Just something coming to fruition. Legally.”

An eight-year-long divorce that included allegations that Pitt was physically abusive and addicted to alcohol, and culminated in none of his children speaking to him wasn’t “that major of a thing”? I don’t follow.

The former couple’s divorce was finalized in December 2024, but Jolie had filed for divorce in 2016, days after an inebriated Pitt allegedly became abusive to her and her eldest son, Maddox. Pitt denied the allegations and wasn’t charged by authorities. In April 2024, as part of their bitter back-and-forth over Jolie’s decision to sell her shares of the winery they owned together, Jolie revealed in a filing that the infamous 2016 incident wasn’t the first time Pitt got physical with her, but was the first time “he turned his physical abuse on the children as well.” Earlier this year, Jolie and Pitt’s twins, Vivienne and Shiloh, both made moves to drop Pitt from their last name. But hey, glad to learn Pitt thinks that’s all super chill!

“My personal life is always in the news,” Pitt told GQ about working amid public scrutiny. “It’s been in the news for 30 years, bro. Or some version of my personal life, let’s put it that way.”

“It’s been an annoyance I’ve had to always deal with in different degrees, large and small, as I do the things I really want to do,” he tacked on. “So, it’s always been this kind of nagging time suck or waste of time, if you let it be that. I don’t know. I don’t know.” Totally, bro. Must be gnarly trying to hang loose when life gets a little aggro–like when your ex-wife alleges you attacked her and one of her children on a private jet.

It gets worse. Pitt was further prompted about his new relationship with 32-year-old jewelry designer, Ines de Ramon and whether he deliberately chose to go public at an F1 race in July 2024.

“No, dude, it’s not that calculated,” Pitt answered. “If you’re living—oh my God, how exhausting would that be? If you’re living with making those kinds of calculations? No, life just evolves. Relationships evolve.”

Cool, dude!

If I sold my company for $1 billion, I would simply divorce my husband! Not Hailey Bieber, though. [Page Six]

Cassie Ventura has given birth to her third child weeks after delivering harrowing testimony in Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ sex-trafficking and racketeering trial. [People]

Nicola Peltz is going to court over allegations that a New York groomer’s “abuse” was responsible for the death of her dog. [Us Weekly]

Honestly, Todd and Julie Chrisely should’ve stayed in prison for this alone. [Daily Mail]

Meannwhile, Joe Exotic is still trying for a Trump pardon of his own. [TMZ]

Jenna Ortega on the pitfalls of Wednesday fame: “You know, it’s like how you’re dressed in the schoolgirl costume. There’s just something about it that’s very patronizing.” [Variety]

Pat McAfee‘s latest targets: Ben Stiller, Timothée Chalamet, and Spike Lee. [The Hollywood Reporter]

It’s a nepo baby wedding! Eddie Murphy‘s son and Martin Lawrence‘s daughter just got married. [E! News]

Like what you just read? You’ve got great taste. Subscribe to Jezebel, and for $5 a month or $50 a year, you’ll get access to a bunch of subscriber benefits, including getting to read the next article (and all the ones after that) ad-free. Plus, you’ll be supporting independent journalism—which, can you even imagine not supporting independent journalism in times like these? Yikes.

 
Join the discussion...