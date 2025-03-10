Do Not Trust a Grown Man With a Train Set, Part Infinity
In Mimi Cave’s latest thriller, Nicole Kidman plays a '90s housewife with deep, yet seemingly unfounded, suspicions about her husband. But she should be suspicious—just look at the man’s hobbies!Photo: Prime Video EntertainmentMovies
AUSTIN, Texas—For no real reason, I’ve always been weirded out by train sets—especially the bigger ones with more detail, and especially the ones owned by grown men. I know that shaming people for their hobbies or interests is generally frowned upon, but please allow me to do it this one time. Train sets exude a certain childlike wonder that’s unsettling when embraced by adults: like a facade of innocence concealing something far more sinister about someone…
I’m mostly joking. But I’m also not. Just watch Holland, Mimi Cave’s dreamy mystery thriller which premiered on Sunday at South by Southwest and will stream on Amazon Prime starting March 27. And then try to argue with me that grown men owning train sets isn’t at least a little off-putting.
In the film, Nicole Kidman is Nancy, a mother and teacher residing in the quintessentially neighborly, seemingly utopian midwestern town of Holland, Michigan, in the 1990s. (We think.) The film follows Nancy as she doggedly seeks evidence to validate her seemingly unfounded suspicions about her husband Fred (Matthew Macfadyen), a local optometrist and the prototype of a family man and beloved community member. He keeps traveling for work on the weekends and Nancy suspects he’s cheating, even though seemingly nothing suggests this is the case.