Dolly Parton Will Sing About Suicide, Traumatic Birth, & Poverty, But She Won’t Curse

Since the February release of Sabrina Carpenter’s “Please Please Please” featuring Dolly Parton, I’ve wondered why we were all robbed of the resplendent experience that would’ve surely been hearing the country music icon sing the word “motherfucker.” I mean, can you imagine? Instead, we were robbed worse than Barry Keoghan’s character in the music video, which says a lot considering he’s tied up in the back of their trunk.

Since then, we haven’t gotten many details of Parton’s collaboration with Carpenter, especially why Carpenter changed the original lyrics of the song. Fortunately, we finally got some answers. According to Parton, she had some stipulations for Carpenter before agreeing to do the song.