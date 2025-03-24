Don’t Worry, Usha Vance Is Just Going to Greenland for ‘Culture and Unity’

This week, Second Lady Usha Vance, and a Trump delegation that includes National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and Energy Secretary Chris Wright, are going to Greenland, according to a White House statement. Why? Well, if you were to believe this administration, to “celebrate Greenlandic culture and unity.” If you ask the Prime Minister of Greenland, however, an invitation to partake in said culture and unity seems pretty unlikely.

In an interview published in Greenlandic newspaper Sermitsiaq on Sunday, Greenland Prime Minister Mute B. Egede called the U.S. trip “highly aggressive” and questioned why Waltz would even be joining.

“What is the national security adviser doing in Greenland? The only purpose is to demonstrate power over us,” Egede told the newspaper. “His mere presence in Greenland will no doubt fuel American belief in Trump’s mission—and the pressure will increase.”

Meanwhile, the White House postured as if Vance’s purpose is simply for fun, claiming the Second Lady is traveling with her son “to visit historical sites, learn about Greenlandic heritage, and attend the Avannaata Qimussersu, Greenland’s national dogsled race.”

“Ms. Vance and the delegation are excited to witness this monumental race and celebrate Greenlandic culture and unity,” the statement said.