‘Drop’ Is a Nonstop Thrill Ride About How Women Fake It to Survive
Christopher Landon’s latest thriller markets itself as the twisty tale of a first date gone wildly wrong. It’s infinitely more.Photo: Universal Pictures EntertainmentMovies
Barely any spoilers, but some light context below.
AUSTIN—When a movie presents itself as a first date gone wrong, it’s pretty easy to make some assumptions based on lived experience. I’ve weathered enough bad first dates and they all usually entail a shitty guy who lies about his height, reveals he works at a defense contractor, is rude to service workers, or perhaps all the above. So, I thought I knew what to expect going into Drop, director Chris Landon’s latest thriller starring Meghann Fahy as Violet, a single mom on her first date in years, and Brandon Sklenar as Henry, the almost suspiciously perfect man she met on a dating app. I am delighted to say I could not have been more wrong.
I don’t know if I’ve ever been perched further on the edge of my seat in a theater, nor have I ever been as impressed with the depth and messaging of a thriller. I’m more accustomed to ones that throw twist after twist for no purpose beyond shock value. Sure, Drop, which premiered Sunday night at South by Southwest, delivers twists aplenty. But they’re loaded, intricate, and thought-provoking. Drop is far more than its two-sentence logline—it’s a simultaneously empowering and compelling ode to survivors of domestic abuse.
I won’t spoil anything, but here’s some helpful context (which you learn within the film’s first moments): Violet is a survivor. Her first date with Henry at a high-rise, fancy restaurant in Chicago is also her first date since her ex-husband died—and the disturbing details of that past relationship are slowly revealed as the night progresses. Once Violet enters the restaurant (Henry’s running a few minutes late), a series of small, awkward, but seemingly innocent bumps ensue: An older guy on a blind date makes small talk; the drunk restaurant pianist inappropriately hits on her; a handsome stranger collides with her.