Elon Musk-Backed Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Thinks Women Are Too Emotional to Rule on Abortion
On April 1, Wisconsin will hold a special election to replace a retiring liberal justice on the state Supreme Court. It’s set to be the most expensive state court race in U.S. history—breaking the record for a different Wisconsin Supreme Court seat in 2023, which saw candidates and PACs on both sides spend over $50 million. Liberal candidate Susan Crawford, a Dane County judge who formerly represented Planned Parenthood, a teachers union, and a voting rights organization, is squaring off against the Elon Musk-funded conservative candidate, prosecutor, and former state attorney general Brad Schimel. The race, which holds tremendous implications for abortion access and voting rights, will decide who holds a narrow majority in the Supreme Court of a key swing state.
Schimel—who served as AG from 2015 to 2019—has never been shy about his anti-abortion views, previously expressing support for the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. But, while speaking on a local conservative radio program on Wednesday, Schimel made a series of jarringly sexist comments about the four liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court justices—who all happen to be women—and their arguments against the state’s 1849 total abortion ban (which has been blocked since 2023).
“There were times that, when that camera went on several of the liberal justices—they were on the brink of losing it. You could see it in their eyes, and you could hear it in the tone of their voice. They are being driven by their emotions,” Schimel said, referring to footage of the oral arguments in November. “A Supreme Court justice had better be able to set their personal opinions and their emotions aside and rule on the law objectively. This is—we don’t have that objectivity on this court.”
Liberal justices currently hold a 4-3 majority on Wisconsin’s Supreme Court for the first time in 15 years, since Janet Protasiewicz won her seat in 2023 by 11 points, running on strong support for abortion rights in the immediate aftermath of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health. In 2022, Wisconsin began enforcing the 1849 ban after Dobbs, but abortion services resumed when lower courts blocked the ban pending a formal ruling from the state Supreme Court. The court is expected to rule against the ban later this year.