Far-Right Law Firm Behind the End of ‘Roe’ Just Got Another Anti-Abortion Case Before the Supreme Court

First things first: Crisis pregnancy centers are not reproductive health clinics. They’re a predatory, religious front posing as healthcare providers that target vulnerable pregnant women with things like free counseling or pregnancy tests—then pressure them against having an abortion. If the patient refuses or tries to leave, they often face harassment from the center’s workers.

On Monday, the Supreme Court agreed to hear a case involving a subpoena against CPCs. And, surprise, surprise, the CPCs in question, First Choice Women’s Resource Centers, are being represented by Alliance Defending Freedom—the far-right Christian nationalist law group that helped the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade.

In 2023, New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin issued a subpoena to First Choice Women’s Resource Centers, accusing them of misleading women into thinking they provided referrals for abortion clinics. Platkin sought information about First Choice’s advertisements, staff, and donors. The Centers challenged the subpoena, but a federal judge said the case wasn’t far along enough, and an appeals court agreed. So the centers appealed to the Supreme Court, arguing that Platkin’s push for their donor information violated their First Amendment rights.

In a brief urging the Supreme Court to pass on the case, Platkin wrote that he’s trying to investigate whether First Choice “misled donors and potential clients, among others, into believing that” they were “providing certain reproductive health care services.”