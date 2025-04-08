Fox News, Conservative Influencers Say Tariffs Will Restore Masculinity
Tanking the economy is worthwhile if it means men can go back to the steel mills and have all-male workplaces, as right-wingers like Jesse Watters and Milo Yiannopoulos seem to think.
According to economists, President Trump’s nonsensical tariffs—justified only by his apparent, childlike desire to be on the phone 24/7 with foreign countries—are already an unmitigated disaster. Even his own ride-or-die allies like Barstool’s Dave Portnoy and semi-literate Twitch streamer Adin Ross conceded this week that, as the stock market plunges, they’ve lost $7 million and $10 million, respectively. Portnoy, who endorsed Trump, sweepingly blamed the president for his economic woes this week, dubbing Monday “Orange Monday.” Meanwhile, Ross cried to his viewers this week that “it’s so bad.”
Trump is only doing what he promised, so his ultra-rich supporters who are losing their fortunes only have themselves to blame. But while some Trump voters are suffering buyer’s remorse, others are doubling and tripling down, zeroing in on an abjectly hilarious counter-narrative: The tariffs are good because they’ll restore masculinity to America.
The thinking is that high tariffs on imported goods will recreate the manufacturing boom of the 1890s and men will return to the steel mills while pesky women in the workplace will be sent back to the kitchen. (In reality, you’ll recall that the 1890s and early industrial America were essentially a heyday for child labor, more so than a golden age for alpha males. Alas!) The goal is, presumably, the resurgence of some semblance of traditional, patriarchal gender roles.
Over the weekend, conservative columnist Batya Ungar-Sargon (perhaps better known for writing off Elon Musk’s Inauguration Day, Nazi-like salute as merely a marker of autism) stopped by Fox & Friends to posit that, actually, the total collapse of the global economy could fix our “crisis in masculinity.”
“It’s not just the destruction of the economic vitality of the working class. We shipped jobs that gave men who work with their hands for a living, and rely on brawn and physicality, off to other countries to build up their middle class,” she explained. “We imported millions and millions of illegals to work in construction, manufacturing, landscaping, janitorial services—jobs that used to give men access to the American dream.” I have only the utmost respect for the individuals of all genders who work in those professions. That being said, the reason fewer white men are doing these jobs compared with previous generations is that they don’t want to, and increasingly have other options. I can really only laugh picturing Ungar-Sargon trying to make this case to Trump-supporting software engineers or middle managers or Dave Portnoy, explaining to them that the stock market collapse is good for them, because they’ll find more existential fulfillment in a factory.
