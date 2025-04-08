Fox News, Conservative Influencers Say Tariffs Will Restore Masculinity

Having a normal one

[image or embed]

— Joe Sonka 😐 (@joesonka.lpm.org) April 7, 2025 at 6:23 PM

This conversation on Fox News carried over into Monday, when noted masculinity philosopher Jesse Watters led a segment on The Five pondering if, as one chyron read, “TRUMP TARIFFS WILL MAKE YOU A MAN?” Then, along with co-host Greg Gutfield, Watters removed the question and the two discussed, as another chyron read, “TRUMP’S MANLY TARIFFS.” “When you sit behind a screen all day, it makes you a woman. Studies have shown this,” Watters, who sits in front of a camera all day, said. “And if you’re out working, like building robots… you are around other guys. You’re not around HR ladies and lawyers that gives you estrogen.” Funny story! Watters actually met his current, second wife in the workplace. She was his intern and he slashed her tires one day to force her to let him drive her home. Anyway, I digress: To Watters’ argument, I offer the counter-argument that if your masculinity is so fragile that being in proximity with women can infect you with estrogen, you probably have bigger problems. Watters went on to ramble about how real men don’t actually “need $50 off a flat screen TV,” priming his audience members to accept a recession and being unable to afford nice things with grace. Masculinity, according to Watters, is getting fleeced by a senile billionaire in the White House who doesn’t care whether any of us live or die.

This narrative—that the tariffs will restore masculinity in the workplace by sending men back to factories—seemed to emerge from a viral tweet by Breitbart News editor-turned-far-right influencer Milo Yiannopoulos: “Men are depressed and addicted and broken because they have nothing to do. They get no stimulation or satisfaction from BS email jobs. I’m telling you, white Americans will love working in factories again. Making things, in the image and likeness of God the Maker,” he wrote on Friday. (I’ll note that one user aptly told him that factory jobs are innately “dehumanizing” rather than empowering, to which Yiannopoulos replied, “Get therapy”—a crazy thing for someone so clearly insecure about his own masculinity to say to anyone else.)

Men are depressed and addicted and broken because they have nothing to do. They get no stimulation or satisfaction from BS email jobs. I’m telling you, white Americans will love working in factories again. Making things, in the image and likeness of God the Maker. — MILO (@Nero) April 4, 2025

So… this appears to be diehard Trump supporters’ justification for a slate of tariffs that even Trump’s “First Buddy” Elon Musk has written off as patently stupid: that making things with their own hands will be fulfilling for men and that tanking the economy is worthwhile if it means recreating all-male workplaces.

Speaking of that: In addition to Yiannopoulos’ tweet, another has been going around as justification for the tariffs. “Tariffs or this? Tariffs,” conservative author Max Lugavere tweeted over the weekend, resharing a viral video of a group of young Australian women filming a silly TikTok in their Australian office building. (I emphasize that these women are based in Australia because so much of the ire they’ve drawn, largely from Americans, seems premised on the idea that they’re American women, when… that isn’t the case at all!!!) The obvious, cartoonishly sexist subtext of that tweet is that women holding jobs and agency, and—god forbid!—being a little silly in the workplace, is somehow vastly worse than an impending recession. With four words—“Tariffs or this? Tariffs”—the viral tweet says the quiet part aloud: Certain conservative men are willing to destroy their own lives, their own country’s economic system, so long as they destroy women’s lives, too.

“Great Depression or women having jobs and agency” is the obvious cartoonishly misogynistic subtext of this but that doesn’t even make sense because these are Australian women in Australia running their Australian women skincare brand https://t.co/EiSGFRcX6B — Kylie Cheung (@kylietcheung) April 6, 2025

It’s not lost on me that this narrative—that Trump tariffs could be a gift to young men by making them big and strong again—comes during a heyday for the right-wing, masculinity influencers and podcasters known as the “manosphere,” which aggressively coalesced around Trump on the campaign trail. But at the same time, Portnoy and Ross—two key figures in this space—don’t seem best pleased about their tanking assets, nor do they seem particularly interested in forfeiting their lucrative, screen-based content creation jobs to return to the factories.

It’s hard for me to say where we go from here. Different factions of Trump supporters who had diverging motivations for voting for him seem to be branching off. I certainly don’t relish the threat of a massive recession and all the people who will lose far more than Portnoy or Ross. At the same time, I can’t help but take some satisfaction in watching Trump’s ultra-rich voters get exactly what they voted for. It’s the little things sometimes!