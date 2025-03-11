Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Feels ‘Free’ From Tom Brady’s ‘Shadow’

Weeks after reports that Tom Brady had reunited with “on-again, off-again” flame, Irina Shayk, the retired NFL quarterback and commentator’s ex-wife is getting her own share of good press.

On Monday, Page Six reported that these days, Gisele Bündchen is more “free” after feeling “like she lived in Tom [Brady’s] shadow for a long time.” You might remember that the former couple announced their separation and divorce—after 13 years and two children together—in the fall of 2022. Brady then spent that Christmas miserable and alone, as she cozied up with Joaquim Valente, her hot jiu-jitsu teacher, who, she began officially dating in June 2023, and has since had a child with.

Since then, Brady has pretty much made an ass of himself as a commentator, with critics saying his analysis is “just not good.” And who could forget the train wreck that was The Roast of Tom Brady in May, where his divorce was pretty much the butt of every joke. At the time, sources told People that Bündchen was “deeply disappointed” by the “irresponsible” jokes. Other sources told Page Six that Bündchen felt the event was further evidence that Brady had “once again put football before his family.” Agreed!

Anyway! Back to Bündchen’s liberation. To add to the deliciousness of it all, a series of photos of Bündchen and Valente being all affectionate on a yacht surfaced this week. And to add insult to injury, the daughter Bündchen and Brady share was reportedly there having a blast, too. Meanwhile, Brady is said to be “happy” for his ex.

Frankly, that’s about as convincing as Brady’s broadcasting career.