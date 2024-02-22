Tom Brady’s Camp Seems to Be Accusing Gisele Bündchen of Cheating

Gisele Bündchen and her hot jiu-jitsu teacher Joaquim Valente have been kind of linked since she and ex Tom Brady first separated in the fall of 2022—though Valente was first introduced to us as essentially just Bündchen’s special friend. So, it wasn’t exactly surprising when Bündchen and Valente hard-launched on Valentine’s Day, photographed holding hands for the first time while Page Six reported the two are “deeply in love.” All of this was followed by a People report on Tuesday where a source says the two “have been dating since June” and “started out as great friends first.”

But a “source” close to Brady disputes that timeline. “They should add ‘2021’ after June. Then the headline would be accurate,” said “source” told TMZ on Wednesday, heavily implying that Bündchen was unfaithful to Brady. Bündchen and Brady divorced in October 2022 after separating in June of that year. Bündchen’s camp denies that there was anything untoward between her and her long-time jiu-jitsu teacher. And sadly, as invested as we all are in confirming whether Brady is or is not a beta cuckold, we may never know the real truth…

Bündchen told Vanity Fair in March, “[Valente is] our teacher and, most importantly, he’s a person that I admire and that I trust. It’s so good to have that kind of energy, to have my kids around that type of energy.” As for swirling rumors that they shared a romantic relationship: “I think, at this point, unfortunately, because I’m divorced, I’m sure that they’re going to try to attach me to anything,” she said at the time. “I’m so grateful to know all of [the Valente brothers], because not only have they helped me and helped my kids, but they have become great friends, and Joaquim especially.”

In the aftermath of Bündchen’s split from Brady, Valente joined her and her kids on vacations; sources close to her claimed this is because Valente teaches her kids jiu-jitsu as well, and he didn’t join their travels in a romantic way. Bündchen’s camp maintains that their relationship didn’t turn romantic until last summer and was fully platonic until around June, July 2023. Sure!

I don’t come to this with any opinions, just a true and earnest enjoyment of mess and post-divorce pettiness. Whatever the truth of the situation is or when things actually heated up between the supermodel and her new martial arts man, her split with Brady is clearly still a sore spot for the retired quarterback, or else I can’t imagine why his camp would be so adamant about pushing a cheating narrative about Bündchen to TMZ (of all places), over a year later. Maybe it’s time for Valente to put his jiu-jitsu skills to good use against whoever is running their mouth.