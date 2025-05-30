Give Audra McDonald the Tony for Class

Well, it took less than a week for Audra McDonald to respond to Patti LuPone’s New Yorker interview laden with micro-aggressions (or maximum-aggressions), and it’s better than I ever anticipated. On Thursday, CBS Sunday Morning posted a clip on Instagram in which McDonald addressed LuPone’s remark that she “wasn’t a friend.”

“If there’s a rift between us, I don’t know what it is,” McDonald said, when Gayle King asked the seven-time Tony winner how she felt about LuPone’s hostility. “That’s something you’d have to ask Patti about. You know, I haven’t seen her in about 11 years, just because we’ve been busy, just with life. So I don’t know what rift she’s talking about, but you’d have to ask her.” I’m sorry but, “you’d have to ask her” is right on par with “I don’t know her” in the iconic response category.