Goodbye to All of (And Just Like) That
“Who am I alone?” Carrie wonders. “Who are we without Carrie?” I wonder.Photo: HBO Max EntertainmentTV
Warning: spoilers for season 3, episode 12 of And Just Like That…
“It is easy to see the beginnings of things, and harder to see the ends,” wrote Joan Didion in 1967, New York City’s second most famous literary savant. The first, of course, is Carrie Bradshaw, the prudish, preeminent sex and relationships columnist turned historical fiction author, whose work a single person has yet to find a flaw with. In the series finale of And Just Like That…, which is presumably also the finale of the extended Sex and the City universe—a universe we’ve enjoyed clomping around in since 1998—Ms. Bradshaw finds herself squinting towards a possibly lonesome ending. Big is dead; Aidan ran home to Virginia; and if there was any potential for something with Duncan, it fizzled when he skipped back across the pond.
But there is a lot to be thankful for in “Party of One,” which was centered around the lead-up to Miranda’s Thanksgiving dinner party. I don’t know what three-season-long fog lifted from the writers’ brains, but the episode knocked it out of the park. It was funny, sentimental, charmingly paced, and the characters we’ve come to love were recognizably themselves—something not to take for granted in this series.
In our final beginning, Carrie wanders into a Korean BBQ restaurant on her own and—to assuage the presumed horrors of solo dining—the hostess brings her a large plushy creature to sit across from. Robot waiters zip past as Carrie sits stunned in the booth. “So apparently, not only is it tragic for women to be alone in the past, it’s also an issue in the future,” she quips to her friends as they enter a bridal fashion show at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden later that week. It’s the perfect backdrop for the women to appraise the current value of marriage—both theirs and the concept of the union at large.
Lisa Todd Wexley, who finally addressed the tension on the cutting room floor between her and Hot Editor Marion, is struggling with Herbert’s post-election depression—so she’s decidedly not at the most fun moment in her marriage. Neither is Charlotte, whose husband made it through cancer treatment but is now preoccupied with the hard (pun intended) long-term effects on their intimate life. But both agree that given the chance to do it again, knowing what they know now about the realities of marriage, they’d still say I Do.
