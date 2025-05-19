Gwyneth Paltrow Says Her Vagina Candle Was ‘Punk Rock’

It’s been five years since Gwyneth Paltrow debuted her “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle. In case you memory-holed it, the $75 product not only broke the internet and many, many brains. Now, for the first time, the actor and Goop CEO is sharing more about how it all came to be.

“That product is so fascinating because we were messing around with different scents one day. And I smelled something and I was like, ‘Oh, that smells like…you know,’” Paltrow said over the weekend at an event called the Mindvalley Manifesting Summit. (Lol… sure.) Its notes were geranium, citrusy bergamot, cedar, Damask rose, and ambrette seed. First, how very Los Angeles. Second, if I encountered a scent reminiscent of my vagina, I certainly wouldn’t talk about it, let alone hawk it. Send it to all of my exes? Maybe. Put it on the market? Never. Third, my vagina hasn’t even heard of an ambrette seed.