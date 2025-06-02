Hailee Steinfeld Got Married and Larry David Was There…?

By Audra Heinrichs  |  June 2, 2025 | 10:21am
Over the weekend, Hailee Steinfeld and NFL player Josh Allen were married in a sunset ceremony in Montecito after a six-month engagement (and much shipping of the former with her recent co-star). Despite the fact that they kind of look related, I’m aw-ing right along with the rest of their fans.

Thanks to totally invasive drone footage, it’s now public knowledge that Steinfeld wore opera gloves, that vows were exchanged beneath a black and white tent, and that the pair were united on the grounds of a $3,000-a-night luxury hotel, the San Ysidro Ranch. The resort is renowned for its lush gardens—so much so that multiple celebrity couples have gotten married on its grounds. Unfortunately, many of them have one thing in common: they’re divorced now. (Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger were also married there in 2019 but haven’t divorced…yet.)

Speaking of celebrities, the presence of one in particular has attracted a lot of confused attention: None other than Larry David.

David has been an industry mainstay for a few decades now (as has the LA-born Steinfeld, believe it or not), so it wouldn’t be a stretch to assume his circle has overlapped with the couple’s once or twice. But that his plate was paid for is largely a mystery. He’s never been a co-star of Steinfeld’s, nor is he on the Buffalo Bills’ sidelines. For fuck’s safe, he’s a known New York Jets fan. So, why was he there???

Well, the best guesses have come from the terminally online. Perhaps David heard “Seinfeld” instead of “Steinfeld.” Or, maybe he’s filming a new episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm. Hell, he could just be hard-launching the fact that he’s switching teams. Regardless, David (and his tennis shoes) were there.

Will we ever learn the connection? I hope so!

Vanessa Kirby is pregnant! [People]

OK, I think JoJo Siwa and her boyfriend are cute and everything but I cannot cosign sharing photos like this on social media. [Page Six]

No, there will not be a Sinners sequel, as confirmed by Ryan Coogler himself. [Variety]

Taylor Lautner on Dancing With the Stars? I’m listening. [Us Weekly]

Apparently, 50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about the possibility of a Diddy pardon. Now, he didn’t use the word “discourage” but it seems like that might be the plan. [TMZ]

Wait, George Wendt was Jason Sudeikis‘ uncle??? [Daily Mail]

Michael Cera on Jackie Chan not knowing who he was when they first met: “He thought I was a competition winner.” [The Hollywood Reporter]

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour has only been to three cities thus far, and has already broken multiple records. [Just Jared]

