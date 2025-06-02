Hailee Steinfeld Got Married and Larry David Was There…?

Over the weekend, Hailee Steinfeld and NFL player Josh Allen were married in a sunset ceremony in Montecito after a six-month engagement (and much shipping of the former with her recent co-star). Despite the fact that they kind of look related, I’m aw-ing right along with the rest of their fans.

Thanks to totally invasive drone footage, it’s now public knowledge that Steinfeld wore opera gloves, that vows were exchanged beneath a black and white tent, and that the pair were united on the grounds of a $3,000-a-night luxury hotel, the San Ysidro Ranch. The resort is renowned for its lush gardens—so much so that multiple celebrity couples have gotten married on its grounds. Unfortunately, many of them have one thing in common: they’re divorced now. (Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger were also married there in 2019 but haven’t divorced…yet.)

Speaking of celebrities, the presence of one in particular has attracted a lot of confused attention: None other than Larry David.

David has been an industry mainstay for a few decades now (as has the LA-born Steinfeld, believe it or not), so it wouldn’t be a stretch to assume his circle has overlapped with the couple’s once or twice. But that his plate was paid for is largely a mystery. He’s never been a co-star of Steinfeld’s, nor is he on the Buffalo Bills’ sidelines. For fuck’s safe, he’s a known New York Jets fan. So, why was he there???

Well, the best guesses have come from the terminally online. Perhaps David heard “Seinfeld” instead of “Steinfeld.” Or, maybe he’s filming a new episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm. Hell, he could just be hard-launching the fact that he’s switching teams. Regardless, David (and his tennis shoes) were there.