Happy 35th Anniversary to ‘Teen Witch,’ a Film That Critics Dared to Call ‘Plebeian’

In movies, witches can do any number of cool things. They’re capable of turning a teenage boy into a cat, and temporarily halting the aging process, like in Hocus Pocus. They’re able to murder an abuser and not only get away with it but break at least one generational curse, as exhibited by Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman in Practical Magic. Or, if they’re The Craft‘s Nancy Downs, they can walk on water before completely losing their shit. Only one of them, however, had the power to free her haplessly awkward, definitely white best friend from the shackles of shame in order to confront the class bully via a rap battle.

Thirty-five years ago, Dorian Walker made a film about Louise Miller, a tragic teenage girl plagued by the popular class and her crush on Brad “red hot lover” Powell, the quintessential high school quarterback. On her sixteenth birthday, however, everything changes when Louise learns that, not only is she the reincarnation of a Salem-era witch, but that she has powers of her own. Seemingly overnight, with the help of a local psychic, Louise becomes the most sought-after sorceress her small town has ever seen. But, as in most movies from this era, there’s a dime-store lesson to be learned. In the end, Louise realizes that real magic doesn’t come from any cauldron, it comes from within.

By and large, critics panned the film. “Whatever points Teen Witch gets for its upbeat message has to be penalized by the plebeian way it is handled on several fronts,” Variety wrote in 1989. It didn’t help that Teen Witch also bombed at the box office. Both could’ve damned the movie to the fate of any other cult classic—only remembered among its most devoted fans at annual conventions that trade in cosplay and nostalgia. Except, the small film with the smaller budget has since become a pop culture phenomenon due to steady showings on cable television, scores of famous fans (from Lively’s little sister, Blake, to drag queens like Peaches Christ who’ve held annual screenings), and most of all, its star, Robyn Lively, who’s spent the last three decades challenging its critics.

“It wasn’t just this campy movie,” Lively told Jezebel of Teen Witch.“It’s helped people through really challenging times.”

Nowadays, you might’ve seen Lively starring in National Anthem, a deeply felt portrait of queer rodeo life, on a red carpet by her little sister’s side, or in said little sister’s best friend’s box suite at a Chiefs game. But Lively’s also a regular at pop culture and comic conventions talking to fans about her most famous film—one that’s defined not just her career, but the lives of many others. Most recently, Lively made an appearance at FanX in Salt Lake City, Utah (where she sold replicas of Louise’s amulet that she designed herself), and at Spooky Empire in Orlando, Florida to reunite with her former onscreen love interest.

“I recently saw Dan Gaultier and we were so excited just to see each other again, ” Lively said. “Did you see my Instagram?” He looks exactly the same!” Give or take a few grays, I agree.

I was born five years after Teen Witch was released, meaning it was introduced to me some ten years later by my older sister. Like Lively and her most famous sister, there’s a significant, 15-year age gap between us. Even still, watching Teen Witch together has become something of a ritual over the years—during spooky season or not. Apparently, we have that in common.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robyn Lively (@robynlively) “It’s a family favorite, but not among my immediate family,” she laughs. “My kids love it, but it’s different. For my younger siblings…Blake was—and is—a massive Teen Witch fan. Like, she would fan-girl over me.” So much so, that Lively literally recreated the “Finest Hour” dance sequence at her 2012 wedding to Ryan Reynolds. And really, what’s not to fan-girl over? Between the 80s-era graphics that appear little more than poofs of smoke accompanied by lame sound effects each time Louise casts a spell, and the slew of choreographed dance numbers, Teen Witch has all the so-bad-it’s good-movie magic. Then, there’s that behemoth of a soundtrack that—for some strange reason—is only listenable on YouTube. For a while, Lively and I go back on forth on our favorite songs. Mine? “Never Gonna Be The Same Again” or “The Most Popular Girl” montage. Hers? “Finest Hour.” Obviously. “I had no idea at the time that I was a part of something that was going to ultimately—for some people—change their lives,” she added. “I’ve had the most incredible conversations with people, and that is why, for me, Teen Witch is the most beloved project I’ve ever done, because of the people that I’ve met and the stories I’ve heard.” She’s not wrong. Check the comments of any one of her Instagram posts. No matter how “plebeian” Teen Witch‘s approach to a young woman coming into her power is, the movie got a lot of people through aging, loss, and tragedy, and encouraged its audience to step into their own power. On its 35th anniversary, Lively is more wistful about the film’s impact than ever. She seems dumbstruck when I ask if she can believe how long it’s been. “I can’t even process that because it feels like just yesterday,” Lively said. “That film was such a special one. We all forged such a special bond. I wish we could go back to it. Time Machine me back to that time.” Lively was just 15 years old when production began. Save for Zelda Rubenstein (who Lively fondly remembers having “no idea” just how legendary the actor was when she sat on her lap), her castmates, too, were only teenagers. The budget was so tight that half of Louise’s wardrobe was Lively’s own, and the cast was so close that two of them—Gaultier, who played Brad Powell and Lisa Fuller aka Randa—eventually got married. “It was a fairly low-budget film. There was just this one community room that we would all congregate in and just talk all day,” Lively recalled. “We enjoyed each other so much. I do think that is part of the magic—our chemistry and our friendship.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robyn Lively (@robynlively) Inevitably, the conversation turns to the beloved “Top That” rap battle that’s since been parodied by many, including Jack Antonoff. Lively recalled it being something of an exercise in humiliation for Noah Blake and Mandy Ingber, the actors who portrayed Rhet and Polly. “I just remember Noah and Mandy were mortified,” Lively said. “It’s a rap battle…like, what? But it’s iconic!” “It was just so funny because it was at a time where rap had emerged as this thing, and I really don’t think white people really had any kind of handle on what it was,” Blake told Entertainment Weekly in 2018 of the back-and-forth penned by a then-middle-aged white man. Regardless, it’s one of the many nonsensical scenes that has, as Lively put it, become iconic. ve somehow become remembered by fans as Lively put it: iconic. Of course, those who love Teen Witch are desperate for a sequel. It’s a conversation that comes up at nearly every convention. Both fans and Lively still have lingering questions. Whatever happened with Louise’s friendship with Polly? Did she and Brad last? Would Louise ever use her magic again? For a while, there was talk of a follow-up or a remake during the surge of reboots around 2021. In time, however, those conversations stalled. But with a little magic (read: the right writer), Lively said, it might just be back on. “I haven’t let go of the dream.” More from Jezebel Huzzah! Chrishell Stause and G Flip Get Married Again in Medieval-Themed Wedding

Defunding SNAP Is a Thoroughly Stupid Move

FKA twigs Settles Sexual Battery Lawsuit With Shia LaBeouf