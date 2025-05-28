Hugh Jackman’s Ex-Wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, Calls Their Split a ‘Traumatic Journey of Betrayal’ 

“However I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us," the Aussie actress said in a statement to the Daily Mail.

After at least two years of tabloid fodder and PDA-filled paparazzi photos, Hugh Jackman‘s ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, has finally spoken out as their divorce is finalized. And yes, she hinted at “betrayal” and “apparent adversity” in light of Jackman’s new relationship with his former co-star, Sutton Foster. Ope!

“My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal,” the Aussie actress said in a statement to the Daily Mail on Tuesday. “However I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us. This belief has helped me navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage.”

Furness’ first public statement arrives two years after the pair announced their separation (and Jackman ended his run in The Music Man opposite Foster) in late 2023.

“We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage,” Jackman and Furness said in a joint statement to People at the time.Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.” At the time, it seemed Jackman and Furness were on good terms. Then, in October 2024, Foster filed for divorce from her husband of 10 years. Speculation about what kind of music was being made behind the scenes between Jackman and Foster took center stage.

According to a popular gossip blogger, Tasha Lustig, Jackman left Furness for Foster and was preparing to “soft launch” their relationship. Further, the rumor among industry insiders was that Jackman had been “supposedly obsessed with Sutton” since 2021, Lustig said in a video posted to Instagram. That post went viral due in large part to an affirmative comment from Furness’ friend, Amanda DeCadenet: “@tashalustig you are on point with this one ☝🏻,” she wrote. “My beloved friend Deb is about to have her glow up any moment fyi!”

Well, apparently that glow-up has, in fact, occurred because Furness concluded her statement saying she’s “gained much knowledge and wisdom,” and though their split is “a profound wound that cuts deep,” the universe’s challenges aren’t “personal.”

“Even when we are presented with apparent adversity, it is leading us to our greatest good, our true purpose. It can hurt, but in the long run, returning to yourself and living within your own integrity, values and boundaries is liberation and freedom,” she told the Daily Mail. “We are all on our individual journeys and I believe that the relationships in our lives are not random. We are drawn to people, we invite them in, in order to learn our lessons and to recognize and heal the broken parts of ourselves…I remain grateful.”

Shoutout to Furness for being classier than I would ever be if my ex-husband and the father of my children were dating his former co-star.

