Hugh Jackman’s Ex-Wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, Calls Their Split a ‘Traumatic Journey of Betrayal’ 

After at least two years of tabloid fodder and PDA-filled paparazzi photos, Hugh Jackman‘s ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, has finally spoken out as their divorce is finalized. And yes, she hinted at “betrayal” and “apparent adversity” in light of Jackman’s new relationship with his former co-star, Sutton Foster. Ope!

“My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal,” the Aussie actress said in a statement to the Daily Mail on Tuesday. “However I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us. This belief has helped me navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage.”

Furness’ first public statement arrives two years after the pair announced their separation (and Jackman ended his run in The Music Man opposite Foster) in late 2023.