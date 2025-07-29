Huzzah! Chrishell Stause and G Flip Get Married Again in Medieval-Themed Wedding
This marks the couple's third wedding in three years. Honestly, why the hell not?Screenshot: TikTok @gflipmusic CelebritiesDirt BagDirt Bag
There are a few things we can all look forward to every year: our birthday, the first nice day of spring, and now, Chrishell Stause and G Flip getting married. The duo held their third annual wedding ceremony over the weekend in Los Angeles, and this time, it was a medieval-themed wedding. And you know what…why the hell not? Children are starving! Trans rights are under attack! The president is implicated in an international sex trafficking ring! In a world of unending horrors, why not take every opportunity to throw on a costume and celebrate a reality star and a DJ’s sapphic love story?
We peasants learned about the wedding from Strause’s Instagram, where she shared pictures of herself and G Flip being married by what looks like a friend in a monk’s costume. She also shared a picture of the invitations, which welcomed guests to celebrate the wedding of “Lord Flipo and Lady Sause.” There were also at least two knights. Again, I say…why the hell not?
In true reality star fashion, Stause addressed the potential “haters” in the caption, reminding us all that she and G Flip plan to do this every year: “What is the difference if I threw myself a bday party in July? Why is one accepted and the other makes you cranky? A plague on your houses 😜” Well said, Lady Stause. Well said.
Crishell and G Flip have been honest from the start about their intention to re-up their vows annually, starting with their first wedding in 2023. For round one, they were married by an Elvis impersonator in Vegas, and G Flip told Nick Viall of The Viall Files podcast that they “plan to do a ceremony every year.” The couple kept their word in 2024 with a vow renewal/Crishell birthday party in G Flip’s home country of Australia. No specific theme for this one, but there did appear to be a lot of cowboy hats.
The couple has been together since 2021, after Stause split from her boss/Selling Sunset co-star Jason Oppenheimer. As fans of Selling Sunset are sure to remember, Stause was also married once before to This Is Us actor Justin Hartley. (Their ceremony was not themed and thereby significantly less fun.) Crishell and G Flip first met at a Halloween party in 2021—when they both had other partners—but reconnected once they were properly single, and the rest is (medieval) history.
More stories like this and less of whatever the hell else is happening, please!
- Sydney Sweeney was photographed jetskiing with an “unidentified hunk.” I guess it’s safe to say he has great genes. [TMZ]
- Chappelle Roan, Olivia Rodrigo, and Conan Gray were all spotted rocking out at Lady Gaga’s Los Angeles Mayhem Ball—no Gen-Z stares here! [Pop Crave]
- Jamie Lee Curtis says she’s been “self-retiring” for 30 years. Tell that to her IMDB! [The Independent]
- Pete Davidson told Hot Ones he covered his Dave Chappelle-inspired tattoo with a giant shark. Probably for the best. [Just Jared]
- Lindsay Lohan’s stylist knows all we wanted was for her to revisit some of Annie’s most iconic Parent Trap looks—and he delivered! [Instagram]
- Dax Shepard and Kristin Bell let their kids swear. No shit. [Just Jared]
- Lo Bosworth is married and pregnant! [Page Six]
- Hayley Williams released a bunch of surprise songs on her website, which her fans are having trouble accessing. [Vulture]
