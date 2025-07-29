Huzzah! Chrishell Stause and G Flip Get Married Again in Medieval-Themed Wedding

View this post on Instagram

In true reality star fashion, Stause addressed the potential “haters” in the caption, reminding us all that she and G Flip plan to do this every year: “What is the difference if I threw myself a bday party in July? Why is one accepted and the other makes you cranky? A plague on your houses 😜” Well said, Lady Stause. Well said.

Crishell and G Flip have been honest from the start about their intention to re-up their vows annually, starting with their first wedding in 2023. For round one, they were married by an Elvis impersonator in Vegas, and G Flip told Nick Viall of The Viall Files podcast that they “plan to do a ceremony every year.” The couple kept their word in 2024 with a vow renewal/Crishell birthday party in G Flip’s home country of Australia. No specific theme for this one, but there did appear to be a lot of cowboy hats.

The couple has been together since 2021, after Stause split from her boss/Selling Sunset co-star Jason Oppenheimer. As fans of Selling Sunset are sure to remember, Stause was also married once before to This Is Us actor Justin Hartley. (Their ceremony was not themed and thereby significantly less fun.) Crishell and G Flip first met at a Halloween party in 2021—when they both had other partners—but reconnected once they were properly single, and the rest is (medieval) history.

More stories like this and less of whatever the hell else is happening, please!

