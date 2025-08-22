I Love This Curious Bond!

View this post on Instagram

“We’ve curiously bonded and wanted to remain friends. That’s a great gift,” Baranski said. “Curiously bonded,” huh? How often does a 26-year-old lesbian pop star bond with a 73-year-old woman who’s only ever been married to a man (the late Matthew Cowles)? Outside of porn, not often!

The pair has since deepened their curious bond. They’ve attended at least two Broadway shows and red carpets together—the most recent of which, they were photographed holding hands. Straus posted a photo of the pair on Instagram from the opening night performance of Mamma Mia‘s return to Broadway with the caption: #loveislove. Could this all be for shits and giggles? Sure. But that didn’t stop the comment section from teeming with guesswork.

“My fave thing about this is idk if this is real or not,” one user commented. “omg hi sarah paulson and holland taylor xx,” wrote another. Hannah Einbinder even weighed in, writing: “ava and deborah vibes” in reference to the Hacks characters played by her and Jean Smart.

Obviously, only these two know what’s going on here. If it’s just an intergenerational bond, great! But if it’s something more…I’m quite simply gagged.

Lil Nas X has been hospitalized after exhibiting erratic behavior. [Page Six]

has been hospitalized after exhibiting erratic behavior. [Page Six] In response to his denied parole, the daughter of Erik Menendez said the only celebrity that’s supported him all this time is Cooper Koch . [Us Weekly]

said the only celebrity that’s supported him all this time is . [Us Weekly] Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have adopted a baby girl. [People]

and have adopted a baby girl. [People] I’m failing to see the problem here, but Disney supposedly has no male fans. [Variety]

Not Chris Noth weighing in on grown women’s business…[Daily Mail]

weighing in on grown women’s business…[Daily Mail] Nicholas Cage in True Detectives? I’m listening. [The Hollywood Reporter]

in True Detectives? I’m listening. [The Hollywood Reporter] When I get married and inevitably divorced, I’m doing it like Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber . [Just Jared]

and . [Just Jared] Addison Rae being the face of Lucky jeans just feels right. [TMZ]

